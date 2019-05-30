DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 30, 2019

South Africa elect to field first against England in World Cup opening game

APMay 30, 2019

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and England captain Eoin Morgan before the opening match at The Oval. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter account
South Africa won the toss in the opening match of the 12th Cricket World Cup on Thursday against England at The Oval on what should be a bowl-first pitch.

England bring outstanding form from the last four years, including a 4-0 sweep of Pakistan in a one-day international (ODI) series this month. The home side is the hot favourite to win its first World Cup title.

South Africa was also impressive in its most recent ODI series, a 5-0 rout of Sri Lanka at home in March. But the Proteas come in under the radar.

England picked its lineup on Wednesday without revealing it to the public, leaving in doubt whether its fastest bowler, Mark Wood, will play after he injured his left ankle on the weekend.

South Africa is without veteran paceman Dale Steyn, but fellow fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have recovered from their own recent injuries and are expected to play.

WorldCup19
