Morgan makes it 200 ODIs for England as World Cup gets underway

Eoin Morgan got off the mark with a boundary in his 200th one-day international for England, after South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and sent England into bat in the opening game of the Cricket World Cup.

Morgan has been an integral figure in England’s rise to No. 1 in the International Cricket Council’s ODI rankings, and is leading the home team at the 12th World Cup.

After being sent into bat by South Africa, England was 107-2 when Morgan went to the crease in the opening game of the tournament at the Oval.

South Africa legspinner Imran Tahir had dismissed England opener Jonny Bairstow with the second ball of the World Cup.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Tahir was a surprise pick to bowl the first over of the tournament opener.

He conceded a single to Jason Roy with the first ball and then had Bairstow caught behind off a faint edge the very next ball as World Cup favorite England slipped to 1-1.

No. 1-ranked England is the favorite to win the title on home soil, and its vaunted top order will be in action immediately as the tournament opens at the Oval in south London.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer was selected to make his World Cup debut for England.

Lineups: England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.