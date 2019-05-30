DAWN.COM

May 30, 2019

England start 2019 World Cup campaign with 104-run win over South Africa

AFPUpdated May 30, 2019

England's Ben Stokes (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the last wicket of South Africa's Imran Tahir and England win by 104 runs in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa. — AFP
England inflicted a heavy 104-run defeat over South Africa on Thursday in the opening match of the 2019 World Cup at Kennington Oval in London.

Chasing a 308-run target, South Africa were dealt an early blow when opener Hashim Amla had to retire hurt after copping a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Quinton de Kock (68) top scored for the visitors and Rassie van der Dussen chipped in with a 50 but no other batsmen did enough for the Africans to pose a serious threat to the hosts.

Archer was the star of the the show as he picked up three wickets and bowled with hostile pace that troubled Faf du Plessis' men.

Ben Stokes was named the man of the match for his two-for coupled with an 89-run knock in the first innings.

Earlier, South Africa had restricted England to 311 for eight as the tournament hosts and favourites made a stuttering start in their quest to win the trophy for the first time.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89, while England captain Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Joe Root (51) all made fifties.

But England, who last year set a world record for the highest one-day international total of 481-6 and have often blown teams away with the bat, were repeatedly pegged back by a Proteas side who deployed the slower ball to good effect.

England, after Britain's Prince Harry officially opened the tournament, lost a wicket second ball before Roy and Root shared a stand of 106 that was equalled by Morgan and Stokes.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, despite being without injured spearhead Dale Steyn, saw his decision to field rewarded in dramatic style when Imran Tahir struck with just the second ball of the match to dismiss Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck.

Normally it is a paceman who has the first spell.

But Du Plessis gave the ball to 40-year-old leg-spinner Tahir, the oldest player in the tournament, instead and a well-flighted delivery had Bairstow edging to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, with the Pakistan-born Tahir running off in a semi-circle — his familiar celebration.

Roy and Root were both in fine touch and England would have wanted at least one of them to go on to a big score. But from 107-1, England lost two wickets for four runs in four balls.

Roy flat-batted an intended pull off Andile Phehlukwayo to Du Plessis at mid-off before Root steered Rabada to backward point, where JP Duminy held a sharp catch.

Morgan, whose aggressive approach has been symbolic of England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings after their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, struck the first two sixes of the match off successive balls from fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

The left-hander's drive over long-off was followed by a pull above long leg.

But having completed a run-a-ball fifty, Morgan's drive off Tahir (two for 61) was well caught low down by a diving Aiden Markram, running in from long-on.

Dangerman Jos Buttler fell for just 18 while left-hander Stokes, trying to break the shackles, saw his 79-ball knock end in the penultimate over when a reverse hit off Ngidi (three for 66) found Hashim Amla at third man.

Lineups: England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Comments (9)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 30, 2019 02:49pm

The clash of the "titans" in the inaugural match of the 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney at the historic Oval Cricket Stadium in South side of London, England provides a wonderful launching pad to the biggest cricket show of modern cricket.

AXH
May 30, 2019 07:02pm

This is going to be a good game. Since the target is chaseable, the team that maintains discipline will win.

Raju
May 30, 2019 07:41pm

South Africa not going win this one, mark my words.

Insaaf hoga zaroor hoga
May 30, 2019 08:21pm

Where are all the superstars in this world cup. There are hardly any names to shout out about. Even Kohli's come in on the back of a terrible IPL.

LOUDSPEAKER
May 30, 2019 08:23pm

Chasing 311 will not be an easy task for South Africa. They are 125 for 3 at the end of the 23rd over. de Kock the man just back in the pavilion this looks like an uphill task for South Africa .

fairplay
May 30, 2019 08:44pm

@Raju, your words mean nothing.

Raju
May 30, 2019 08:59pm

@fairplay, SA Already down 6, so they can't compete against the Giants of Cricket.

Qaswer Abbas
May 30, 2019 09:06pm

World cup favorite team England is going to win 1st game of World cup Fitness of players is the main difference between two team Fittest team is going to win

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 30, 2019 09:42pm

South Africa chokes once again. Professional performance by England. They are no doubt the favorites this time.

