MNA Mohsin Dawar taken into custody from North Waziristan

MNA Mohsin Dawar has been taken into custody by law enforcement personnel from Miranshah in North Waziristan, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday.

The arrest follows the Kharqamar clash on May 26, in which three people were killed and 15 others injured as a check post in Boyya area was attacked during a protest.

According to the Army's media wing, Dawar and MNA Ali Wazir — both leaders of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) — were leading the group which attacked the check post. "They wanted to exert pressure for the release of suspected terrorists' facilitator arrested the other day," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

MNA Dawar and the PTM leadership, however, had denied that the group opened fire and accused the Army of initiating violence.

Following the clash, Ali Wazir and eight others were arrested and subsequently remanded into Counter-Terrorism Department custody while Dawar, who had received minor injuries during the Kharqamar incident, was declared "at large".

An FIR was registered against the lawmakers and seven others; the charges have been framed under 7ATA (Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997), Pakistan Penal Code 302 (murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and 109 (abetment to an offence).

The FIR said the protesters hurled stones at the army post and that armed supporters of Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar attacked the security post and opened fire.

According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, "When a member is arrested on a criminal charge or for a criminal offence or is sentenced to imprisonment by a court of law or is detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate or executive authority, as the case may be, shall immediately intimate such fact to the Speaker indicating the reasons for the arrest, detention or conviction, as the case may be, as also the place of detention or imprisonment of the member in the appropriate form set out in the Fourth Schedule."

The speaker should then inform the members of parliament about the development, according to Rule 105.

It is not yet clear whether the Speaker had been informed of Wazir and Dawar's arrest. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has been asked to look into the matter by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Defence secy briefs National Assembly

Defence Secre­tary retired Lt Gen Ikramul Haq on Tuesday had informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence that the clash in North Waziristan’s Boyya area had its roots in the arrest of two suspects for their alleged involvement in the terrorist attack on an army check post last month.

Editorial: Authorities, PTM must come to the table to reiterate common goals of lasting peace and rule of law

The defence secretary said that MNA Dawar had started a sit-in on May 26 against the detention of two suspects in connection with last month’s attack on the army check post. He said the tribal elders (Mishran) and law enforcement agencies had reached an agreement to end the agitation and release one of the suspects. However, MNAs Dawar and Ali Wazir obstructed the deal and stopped the protesters from ending their agitation, the NA committee was informed.

Both parliamentarians had a heated exchange with the troops on the scene after which the protesters pelted stones and used weapons that left five soldiers wounded, he said, adding that the mob later tried to attack the post, compelling the troops to retaliate.

PPP asks NA speaker to issue Ali Wazir’s production order

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has asked National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to immediately issue the production order for MNA Ali Wazir to enable him to attend the assembly proceedings.

According to a handout issued by the party’s central media office on Tuesday, the PPP chairman expressed his “dismay” over the NA speaker not yet issuing the production order for Wazir.

PML-N’s parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif, while speaking during the National Assembly session at the start of the week, had questioned the silence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and other concerned people on the incident, and called for resolving the issue by “the civilians” through parliament.

He had suggested formation of a house committee to be headed by Speaker Asad Qaiser and comprising members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve the crisis through political means, instead of using force.

The firebrand PML-N leader from Sialkot had recalled that Pakistan had already suffered the East Pakistan tragedy, whereas Balochistan had been facing insurgencies since the 1950s due to past “mistakes”.

“There should be no attack on check posts. However, we should admit that there is a need to deal with these fault lines politically. The issue will not be resolved through use of force. Politicians should take charge.”