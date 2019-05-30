7 ministers among 91 MNAs issued ECP notices

ISLAMABAD: As many as seven members of the federal cabinet are among the lawmakers to have been issued notices to explain material discrepancy in their statements of assets and liabilities for the current financial year.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is currently carrying out audit of the statements of assets and liabilities of lawmakers, had started the exercise from members of the National Assembly.

The ECP has cleared 132 out of the total 342 MNAs, while cases of 69 are under process and 50 will be scrutinised later.

Audit of statements of assets and liabilities of lawmakers under way

Out of the 91 lawmakers issued notices, replies have been received so far from just 17, including ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Faisal Vawda and Omar Ayub Khan.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Defence Production Zubeida Jalal and Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar are yet to respond.

Other legislators who have responded to the notices include Saleem Rehman, Mohammad Nawaz Khan, Amir Haider Azam Khan, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, retired Major Tahir Sadiq, Mansoor Hayat Khan, Ehsanullah Tiwana, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Syed Murtaza Moham­mad, Aftab Shabaan Mirani, Abdul Shakoor Shad and Shahzain Bugti.

Among those who are yet to respond include former NA speaker Syed Fakhar Imam, Zain Hussain Qureshi, son of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former leader of the opposition Khursheed Ahmad Shah, NA’s Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Imran Khattak, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, son-in-law and nephew of Pervez Khattak, Maulana Akbar Chitrali, Saleh Mohammad, Noor Alam Khan, former defence minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Ali Haider Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon, Anwar Taj, Noor Alam Khan, Arbab Amir Ayub, Zahid Akram Durrani, Zulfikar Ali Khan, Farrukh Altaf, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Mehmood Basheer Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Zulfiqar Ahmad, Imtiaz Chaudhry, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Asim Nazir, Faizullah, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Javed Latif, Ali Pervez, Malik Karamat Ali, Mohammad Afzal, Ajmal Khan, Moeen Wattoo, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Iradat Sharif Khan, Iftikhar Nazir, Ibrahim Khan, Mohammad Shafiq, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Alam Dad Laleka, Mobeen Ahmad, Mustafa Mehmud, Aamir Talal Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Khawaja Sheeraz Mehmood, Khalid Ahmad Lund, Ehsanur Rahman Mazari, Javed Ali Shah, Ali Nawaz Shah, Noor Mohammad Shah Jillani, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto, Abdul Karim Bijar, Aslam Khan, Najeeb Haroon, Mohammad Hashim and Jai Parakash.

Women lawmakers who have not responded to the notices include Hina Rabbani Khar, Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Kanwal Shauzab, Shaista Pervaiz, Samina Matloob, Aliya Hamza Malik, Shamim Ara Panhwar, Nusrat Wahid, Saira Bano, Shahnaz Naseer Baloch and Munawara Bibi Baloch.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2019