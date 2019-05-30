DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

HIV positive woman killed by husband near Ratodero

Rahmatullah SoomroUpdated May 30, 2019

Email

In this handout picture released by the Sindh Police Department on May 29, 2019, a man, who allegedly murdered his HIV positive wife, looks out from a police lockup in Shikarpur district. ─ AFP
In this handout picture released by the Sindh Police Department on May 29, 2019, a man, who allegedly murdered his HIV positive wife, looks out from a police lockup in Shikarpur district. ─ AFP

SHIKARPUR: An HIV positive woman was strangled by her husband and her body was hanged from a tree in Gharo Rind village in the Dakhan area on Wednesday.

After receiving this information from relatives of deceased Kareema Rind, 30 and mother of five children, the Dakhan police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital. Later, the body was handed over to relatives after its post-mortem examination at Garhi Yasin Taluka Hospital.

The police registered an FIR against Bahadur Rind, the husband of the deceased, his brother Darya Khan Rind and relative Johar Rind on the complaint of Akbar Rind, brother of Ms Kareema.

Nearly 700 people, many of them children, have tested positive in recent weeks

Bahadur was arrested but the two other suspects fled the village along with their families.

According to preliminary investigation, Ms Kareema was declared HIV positive recently after her blood screening. Her husband decided to marry another woman but Kareema raised objection.

“This morning the husband strangled [her] with a rope and then hung her from a tree outside his home,” Roshan Ali, a police officer in Shikarpur, told AFP.

According to a local police officer, her husband accused Ms Kareema of having an extramarital affair.

Further investigation is under way.

Gharo Rind Village is located near Ratodero in Larkana district, the epicentre of the HIV outbreak where thousands of people have been screened in the last month and hundreds have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, adds AFP.

Anger and fear continue to swell in the desperately poor villages and suburbs near Larkana affected by the epidemic, which authorities say could be linked to either gross negligence or malicious intent by a local doctor using tainted syringes.

In rural Sindh — long bridled by harsh poverty and illiteracy — access to information about HIV and other diseases has kept the large swathes of the population in the dark about how the virus is transmitted.

Health officials say nearly 700 people, many of them children, have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks as experts warn of a surge in infection rate across Pakistan due to the use of unsanitary equipment and rampant malpractice — often at the hands of quack doctors.

Pakistan was long considered a low prevalence country for HIV, but the disease is expanding at an alarming rate — particularly among intravenous drug users and sex workers.

With about 20,000 new HIV infections reported in 2017 alone, Pakistan currently has the second fastest growing HIV rate across Asia, according to the United Nations.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2019

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 30, 2019

Hopes for peace in Afghanistan

THE path of peace in Afghanistan continues to test the patience of all those involved in the task of bringing...
May 30, 2019

PSX chief resigns

THE resignation of Richard Morin as chief executive officer of the Pakistan Stock Exchange is a moment of sober...
May 30, 2019

Railway vacancies

IT was in November last year that Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad announced the process of hiring new...
Updated May 29, 2019

Improving access to justice

Litigants and their respective lawyers from Karachi ‘appeared’ before an apex court bench via two large LED screens.
Updated May 29, 2019

Defusing tensions

Authorities and PTM must immediately come to the table to reiterate their common goals of lasting peace, rule of law.
May 29, 2019

New shipyard

THE need for another shipyard in Pakistan has been highlighted at a recent Senate hearing, where the Committee on...