Today's Paper | May 29, 2019

2019 Cricket World Cup's 'opening party' takes place in London

Dawn.comUpdated May 29, 2019

The World Cup's opening ceremony takes place in front of Buckingham palace. — Photo courtesy: ICC
The opening ceremony of the 2019 Cricket World Cup took place on Wednesday at The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace in London.

Before the ceremony dubbed the "opening party", the captains of all 10 participating teams got to meet Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, at the palace.

Prior to the trophy unveiling, a round of two-a-side street cricket match was also played where Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai and former ODI captain Azhar Ali represented Pakistan.

Malala gives an interview following the 60-second challenge.
England, whose 50-over side is among the favourites, won the event named the 60-second challenge. Pakistan finished seventh but India finished 10th — a point made by Malala later and which drew loud cheers from the crowd.

At the event, which had more the feel of a street festival than a conventional launch, the official World Cup song titled "Stand By", sung by LORYN and also featuring Rudimental, was also played.

At the end, Australia's World Cup winning former captain Michael Clarke and former English spinner Graeme Swann unveiled the World Cup trophy to the crowd, which formally marked the start of the tournament.

The first match of the 2019 World Cup takes place on Thursday between the hosts England and South Africa.

Gordon D. Walker
May 29, 2019 09:37pm

Best wishes to all the cricket teams. Go green, go!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Hwh
May 29, 2019 09:46pm

Pathetic opening ceremony. I think UK dosen't have any money. The local club cricket opening ceremony used to be better than this.

Jehengir khan
May 29, 2019 09:49pm

Let the passion flow and viewers experience the excitement......

Newborn
May 29, 2019 09:49pm

Actually, this will be a dull world cup.

Guzni
May 29, 2019 10:04pm

I am liking the un traditional opening ceremony, that I really like.

Akram
May 29, 2019 10:12pm

This ceremony will probably be the high point of our World Cup experience. Downhill from here I’m afraid

Khurram
May 29, 2019 10:27pm

This time chacha is more popular than the team.

Mahboob
May 29, 2019 10:34pm

Opening ceremony may be dull but the format is great. First round is league format with top four going to knock out semi final followed by final.

