2019 Cricket World Cup's 'opening party' takes place in London
The opening ceremony of the 2019 Cricket World Cup took place on Wednesday at The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace in London.
Before the ceremony dubbed the "opening party", the captains of all 10 participating teams got to meet Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, at the palace.
Prior to the trophy unveiling, a round of two-a-side street cricket match was also played where Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai and former ODI captain Azhar Ali represented Pakistan.
England, whose 50-over side is among the favourites, won the event named the 60-second challenge. Pakistan finished seventh but India finished 10th — a point made by Malala later and which drew loud cheers from the crowd.
At the event, which had more the feel of a street festival than a conventional launch, the official World Cup song titled "Stand By", sung by LORYN and also featuring Rudimental, was also played.
At the end, Australia's World Cup winning former captain Michael Clarke and former English spinner Graeme Swann unveiled the World Cup trophy to the crowd, which formally marked the start of the tournament.
The first match of the 2019 World Cup takes place on Thursday between the hosts England and South Africa.
Comments (8)
Best wishes to all the cricket teams. Go green, go!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Pathetic opening ceremony. I think UK dosen't have any money. The local club cricket opening ceremony used to be better than this.
Let the passion flow and viewers experience the excitement......
Actually, this will be a dull world cup.
I am liking the un traditional opening ceremony, that I really like.
This ceremony will probably be the high point of our World Cup experience. Downhill from here I’m afraid
This time chacha is more popular than the team.
Opening ceremony may be dull but the format is great. First round is league format with top four going to knock out semi final followed by final.