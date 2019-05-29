2019 Cricket World Cup's 'opening party' kicks off in London
The opening ceremony of the 2019 Cricket World Cup has begun at The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace in London.
The ceremony, dubbed the "opening party", will be attended by the captains of all 10 participating teams.
The skippers got to meet Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, ahead of the ceremony as tweeted by the royal family.
Before the opening party, a round of two-a-side street cricket match was also played where Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai and former ODI captain Azhar Ali represented Pakistan.
England, whose 50-over side is among the favourites, won the event named the 60-second challenge. Pakistani finished seventh but India finished 10th — a point made by Malala later and which drew loud cheers from the crowd.
Australia's World Cup winning former captain Michael Clarke and former English spinner Graeme Swann unveiled the World Cup trophy to the crowd.
Details to follow
Best wishes to all the cricket teams. Go green, go!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Pathetic opening ceremony. I think UK dosen't have any money. The local club cricket opening ceremony used to be better than this.
Let the passion flow and viewers experience the excitement......
Actually, this will be a dull world cup.
I am liking the un traditional opening ceremony, that I really like.
This ceremony will probably be the high point of our World Cup experience. Downhill from here I’m afraid