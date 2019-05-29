DAWN.COM

Abraaj founder released from custody after $19m bail payment

ReutersUpdated May 29, 2019

Arif Naqvi is to surrender his Pakistani passport, wear an electronic tag and remain under 24-hour curfew. — Reuters
Arif Naqvi, the Pakistani founder of collapsed private equity firm Abraaj Group, has been released from custody after meeting bail conditions including the payment of a 15 million pound ($19 million) security, a court official said.

Naqvi was being held at Wandsworth Prison in London after he was arrested in April in connection with charges he faces in the United States of defrauding investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“These past weeks have been an extremely challenging time for Mr Naqvi and his family,” said a statement released on Naqvi's behalf via a PR firm.

“He maintains his innocence, and he fully expects to be cleared of any charges. Mr Naqvi has repeatedly stated his commitment to be a positive force in resolving this situation for all stakeholders.”

A London court ruled on May 3 that Naqvi would be able to leave custody if he met his bail conditions, including the payment of 15 million pounds and an additional surety of 650,000 pounds.

The conditions also included a requirement to surrender his Pakistani passport, to wear an electronic tag and to remain under 24-hour curfew at an address given to the court, a prosecution spokesman said at the time.

A court official said on Wednesday that Naqvi was released late on Tuesday after the bail conditions were met. Naqvi is required to appear again at Westminster Magistrates Court on June 12, the court official said.

Abraaj, once the Middle East and North Africa's biggest buyout fund, began to unravel after a row with investors over the use of money in a $1 billion healthcare fund.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 29, 2019 06:43pm

If he can fulfill some highly stringent and greatly expensive bail terms and conditions in England, he seems to be competent enough to resolve his lingering issues with the stakeholders of Abraaj as well.

Recommend 0
Older
May 29, 2019 06:46pm

His health may deteriorate suddenly like Pak politicians.

Recommend 0
A shah
May 29, 2019 08:14pm

He’ll suddenly need to be in a hospital and need medical treatment

Recommend 0
Dilse Pyara
May 29, 2019 08:30pm

He is the greatest of Pakistani who has paid largest amount for bail.

Recommend 0
A
May 29, 2019 08:35pm

Does he have only one Pakistani passport? :-))

Recommend 0
Seemab Khan
May 29, 2019 08:44pm

All the best for him. What he did is not a crime..but worked in gray zone.

Recommend 0
Shahrukh Inayat Yusufzai
May 29, 2019 08:56pm

Guinness Book of Records for highest bail paid by Pakistani.

Recommend 0
Doctor H
May 29, 2019 08:57pm

Now compare this with the sums Pakistani politicians pay for bail. No wonder most end up running away from the country.

Recommend 0
Tamza
May 29, 2019 09:10pm

@Older, if ‘his health’ deteriorates suddenly he will seek permission to seek treatment in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
CanadianT
May 29, 2019 09:49pm

He is the brightest of the startup guy of South Asia. Due to his origin he got behind the bars by Feds.

Recommend 0

