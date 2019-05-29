DAWN.COM

PCB reiterates support for Inzamam, Arthur; refutes media reports on 'parting ways' after World Cup

Abdul GhaffarUpdated May 29, 2019

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamamul Haq speaks with the team during a team practice in Lahore. — AFP/File
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamamul Haq speaks with the team during a team practice in Lahore. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement issued on Wednesday strongly refuted media reports that suggest the board has decided to part ways with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and coach Mickey Arthur.

The news regarding the cricket board's purported decision to not renew Inzamam and Arthur’s contracts emerged a day earlier after a source in the PCB spoke to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency. According to the source, former captain Aamir Sohail was being considered as the chief selector in place of Inzamam whose three-year contract will end in July.

The PCB on Wednesday "reminded all stakeholders that it had clarified a few weeks ago that the future of the chief selector, coach and the player support personnel will be reviewed following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019", insisting that there has been no change to that position.

"It is disappointing that a foreign news agency, attributing an unnamed PCB official, released a factually incorrect and baseless story," said the statement, terming it "unfortunate" that local media published it "without carrying out due diligence or fact-checking".

“At a time when the entire country and Pakistan cricket fans are getting behind the national side, the release and subsequent publication of a factious story, such as this one, seems to be an attempt to derail the Pakistan cricket team’s campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup by creating unnecessary disturbance in camp."

“The PCB has fully backed and supported the chief selector, coach and player support personnel, and will continue to do so at the upcoming tournament. The PCB further clarifies that there has been no discussion or decision on the future management of the Pakistan cricket team, which will only be reviewed following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,” the statement added.

The ICC Cricket World Cup starts tomorrow in the United Kingdom; Pakistan will play their first match on Friday.

fairplay
May 29, 2019 04:58pm

Inam has proven his worth on the cricket field. His place is clearly in merit. Opinions on other players vary. Personally, the seniors on this team shouldn't be playing, let the younger players play.

Recommend 0
Sammy
May 29, 2019 04:59pm

let these guys work, whatever will happen will happen. Also, its Pak cricket so really, whatever will happen will happen.

Recommend 0
waqar
May 29, 2019 05:02pm

i cant believe that both of them think they will continue to be in the team after pakistan exit the world cup...

Recommend 0
Aqil Siddiqi
May 29, 2019 05:16pm

PCB, you better let go of this rotten lot, that you have assembled to totally destroy cricket in Pakistan. If not, then the fate of this once well beloved sport in Pakistan will be dead, just as Hockey died. I request IK to please dismantle this good for nothing and inept board ASAP.

Recommend 0
Baba
May 29, 2019 05:20pm

Give an oppertunity to youngblood to exibit their talents.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 29, 2019 05:20pm

@waqar, - Very well said and agreed.

Recommend 0
Fez
May 29, 2019 05:24pm

You know something is up when the coach Arthur doesn't want wahab and amir and the chief selector himself a miserable captain decides to add them.

Recommend 0

