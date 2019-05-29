DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bulls return to Pakistan Stock Exchange as benchmark index climbs 2.8pc

Dawn.comMay 29, 2019

Email

A stockbroker monitors the latest share prices during a trading session. — AFP/File
A stockbroker monitors the latest share prices during a trading session. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) adopted a positive trajectory on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index climbed whopping 1,010 points to close at 35,959 — up 2.8 per cent.

The market opened on a positive note and maintained the mood throughout the session. The market opening at 34,949 remained a day low, while the benchmark index hit a day high at 35,993 near the end of the session.

Read more: Bears dominate PSX as KSE-100 index slides 2.14pc

The volume of shares traded in the benchmark index increased from 122.8 million shares to 151.5m shares. Similarly, the value of shares traded increased to Rs7.2 billion as compared to Rs6.9bn yesterday.

The Bank of Punjab (BoP), Fauji Cement Company Ltd (FCCL) and Unity Foods Limited (UFL) remained the top active scrips with 17.4m shares, 11.8m shares, and 9.9m shares traded respectively.

"Investors celebrated the news reports of the confirmation of government support fund which is aimed at stabilising the stock market," said Next Capital Limited's head of foreign institutional sales, Mohammad Faizan.

The government support fund will be managed by National Investment Trust (NIT) and will be injecting funds in state-owned listed companies.

He added that the market participation for the benchmark index increased by 24pc on a day-on-day basis.

"Major contribution to total market volume came from BOP, FCCL, and UNITY churning 39m shares out of the total market share of 182mn shares."

"Daily traded value for the 100 Index increased to $48m from $46m in the previous session," he said.

PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Mishal
May 29, 2019 04:31pm

What a volatile market

Recommend 0
Lutera
May 29, 2019 04:55pm

"Government support fund" translation "subsidy" flies in the face of IMF. Careful now.

Recommend 0
Aussie
May 29, 2019 05:34pm

Let the speculators fight it out. You will see the market meandering in a narrow range soon.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 29, 2019

Improving access to justice

Litigants and their respective lawyers from Karachi ‘appeared’ before an apex court bench via two large LED screens.
May 29, 2019

Defusing tensions

DAYS after the alarming incident between the army and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement protesters at a security check post...
May 29, 2019

New shipyard

THE need for another shipyard in Pakistan has been highlighted at a recent Senate hearing, where the Committee on...
May 28, 2019

Ambitious revenue target

THE new finance team led by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has set for itself the highest increase in the revenue target in ...
May 28, 2019

HIV crisis

ALMOST 21,500 people have been screened for HIV/AIDS in Ratodero subdivision in Sindh since the outbreak of the...
May 28, 2019

Moon matters

THE Ministry for Science and Technology has inaugurated Pakistan’s first official moon-sighting website and Hijri...