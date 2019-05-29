DAWN.COM

India's ailing finance minister quits government

AFPMay 29, 2019

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says he would "like to keep away from any responsibility” and focus on his health and treatment. — AFP/File
India's influential but ailing finance minister Arun Jaitley announced on Wednesday that he would not serve in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Hindu nationalist government because of poor health.

Modi is set to be sworn in on Thursday after winning a second landslide election and should name his new cabinet shortly after.

Jaitley, 66, a key member of the last government, said in a letter to Modi he released on Twitter that he would “like to keep away from any responsibility” so he could concentrate on his health and treatment.

Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant in May last year and in February travelled to the United States for surgery after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government,” he added in the letter.

Jaitley also hailed the “spectacular win” of Modi's right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the six-week election that ended last week.

The BJP swept 303 of the 542 contested parliamentary seats to win a second five-year term.

A lawyer-turned-politician, Jaitley guided the government's rollout of a complex nationwide tax and often acted as a spokesman on contentious issues.

Railways minister Piyush Goyal, who stepped in for Jaitley to present an interim budget in February, and BJP president Amit Shah are in contention for Jaitley's job, media reports said.

India is the world's sixth largest economy and although it has been growing at about seven per cent a year, it is showing signs of a slowdown.

Modi, 68, has invited the heads of countries who are in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Maritime and Economic Co-operation (BIMSTEC) to the swearing-in.

India's archrival neighbour Pakistan is not a part of the alliance and so Modi avoided inviting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Singh.ra
May 29, 2019 03:18pm

This is new trend set by many BJP leaders in recent time. good for them and country.

Recommend 0
ohmy
May 29, 2019 04:10pm

didn't he quit 3 weeks ago?

Recommend 0
JGN
May 29, 2019 04:16pm

He is not quitting the Govt. He is not joining the new Govt as a Minister due to health problem. A new set of Ministers take charge after every election

Recommend 0
chengez k
May 29, 2019 04:33pm

What about Shabaz Sharif , Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Zardari who all claim to be physically ill??

Recommend 0
Jigar
May 29, 2019 04:41pm

First Sushma now him. Something fishy going on.

Recommend 0
Just_Say
May 29, 2019 04:49pm

Dont know the real reason...

Recommend 0
Deepak
May 29, 2019 04:53pm

He is first politician who has refused to become a minister. Good example.

Recommend 0
KB
May 29, 2019 04:59pm

That is call true politician..

Recommend 0
Manalysis
May 29, 2019 05:02pm

It shall good example. One should not stick to the power at any cost whatsoever

Recommend 0
Ramanathan
May 29, 2019 05:19pm

Both Sushma Swaraj and Jaitley have serious health issues and I can understand Mr.Jaitley not seeking another term as Minister of Finance.

Recommend 0
SHM
May 29, 2019 05:20pm

@Jigar,

its called old age

Recommend 0
Raj
May 29, 2019 05:21pm

BJP has this trend, where senior leaders are told to resign for new faces. This election too, more than 100 previous MPs were not given tickets. Sushma Swaraj, Jaitely, Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan.. and so many other older politicians will be missed this time. This is one of reasons people voted for BJP. Because candidates were fresh and young.

Recommend 0
gamechanger
May 29, 2019 05:22pm

@Manalysis, Those associated with the Sangh do not sacrifice ideology for power. Modi, as has been rightly said, is a Rajmaharishi.

Recommend 0
Jp
May 29, 2019 05:35pm

A very good FM and great loss to India,but due ill heath he resigned. He will be missed.

Recommend 0

