Today's Paper | May 29, 2019

Chacha Cricket leaves for England for World Cup

Abid Hussain MehdiMay 29, 2019

Chacha Cricket is a familiar face to cricket fans in Pakistan and other cricket loving nations. — AFP/File
Chacha Cricket is a familiar face to cricket fans in Pakistan and other cricket loving nations. — AFP/File

SIALKOT: Sufi Abdul Jalil, famed as Chacha Cricket, left Sialkot on Tuesday for England to support the Pakistan cricket team in matches of 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Scores of people, most of them exporters of sports goods, saw him off at a ceremony held at the Sialkot International Airport.

Chacha Cricket is a familiar face to cricket fans in Pakistan and other cricket loving nations because of his antics and untiring support for the Pakistani team in cricket grounds. TV cameras focus him in the moments of stress or sensation during a match. Before boarding the plane, Chacha Jalil said that the Pakistan Cricket team would come up to the expectations of the nation as the team had a great talent.

WIFE BEATER: The police are looking for a man who allegedly beat up his wife and shaved her head on her refusal to be a prostitute in village Kot Jhandu, Daska tehsil.

According to a first information report, lodged by Mehwish’s father Muhammad Riaz, his daughter married Muhammad Ashfaq about eight years ago. The couple have one daughter. Over the years, Ashfaq became a gambler, boozer and womanizer. He often forced his wife to become a prostitute which she resisted.

A few days ago, Ashfaq beat his wife and also shaved her head. Mehwish’s father Muhammad Riaz told the police that Ashfaq had shifted Mehwish and her minor daughter to an undisclosed place. The Bambaanwala police registered a case with no arrest.

Shib
May 29, 2019 02:16pm

By the way who is paying for this Cha-cha Cricket...And may I ask what for...It is share waste of money...Can make better use of it...

Recommend 0

