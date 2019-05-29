6 suspected facilitators of 2017 Peshawar ATI attack acquitted by ATC

A Peshawar anti-terrorism court on Wednesday acquitted six people accused of facilitating the 2017 attack on Peshawar’s Agriculture Training Institute (ATI).

On December 1, 2017, three burqa-clad terrorists stormed the ATI hostel near Peshawar's University Road on December 1, 2017, killing nine people and injuring 37 others. Police and military officials said the attackers had been coordinating with handlers in Afghanistan. The attack had been claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Police arrested nine suspects following the attack, while 16 people were nominated in a first information report registered against the attack.

Hearings of the case started on July 10, 2018 and on July 21, 2018 the accused were inducted in the case. 29 witnesses including injury students recorded their statements as the case progressed.

The suspects were charged with aiding, abatement, preparation, planning and facilitating the attackers that orchestrated the ATI attack.

ATC III judge Mehmoodul Hassan Khattak pronounced the short order which was reserved a few weeks ago. The order acquitted six suspects nominated in the case, including a woman.

The suspects were acquitted due to lack of evidence that connects them with with the militants, said Shabbir Hussain Gigyani, the defence lawyer.