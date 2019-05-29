NAB grills Bilawal in Islamabad; 30 PPP workers arrested after scuffle with police

Two PPP MNAs and at least 30 party workers were taken into custody as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was questioned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with the fake accounts case.

Security had been tightened in Islamabad ahead of Bilawal's appearance before NAB Rawalpindi, with roads leading to the office closed to traffic, and law enforcement officials deployed around the premises. A notification issued by the capital administration earlier this week had directed the home secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to ensure that political workers are prevented from entering Islamabad Capital Territory.

Party workers gathered at D-Chowk this morning to show support for Bilawal scuffled with police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. A police source told DawnNewsTV that some 30-35 party workers had been taken into custody. The number included two female MNAs, Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar and Shazia Sobia.

The notification, which stated that the gathering of PPP workers "may end up creating [a] law and order situation", was strongly condemned by the party's general secretary, Nayyar Bukhari and other senior party leaders, including Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar.

Following Bilawal's appearance before NAB, Rehman said that water cannons, shelling and violence were used against "peaceful" party workers, adding that a water cannon had also been used on her.

Bilawal quizzed by NAB

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was questioned about the JV Opal case for 30 minutes by a combined investigation team headed by NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mangi, NAB sources told DawnNewsTV.

Bilawal, as per the sources, denied any connection to the allegations made by the bureau. The PPP chairman was given a questionnaire and asked to submit his response within 10 days.

Bilawal had last appeared before NAB on March 20, when he was grilled in three corruption cases.