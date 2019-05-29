DAWN.COM

NAB grills Bilawal in Islamabad; 30 PPP workers arrested after scuffle with police

Nadir Guramani | Fahad Chaudhry | Javed HussainUpdated May 29, 2019

A scuffle erupted between police and party workers on Wednesday before PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared before NAB in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy PPP Twitter
Two PPP MNAs and at least 30 party workers were taken into custody as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was questioned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with the fake accounts case.

Security had been tightened in Islamabad ahead of Bilawal's appearance before NAB Rawalpindi, with roads leading to the office closed to traffic, and law enforcement officials deployed around the premises. A notification issued by the capital administration earlier this week had directed the home secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to ensure that political workers are prevented from entering Islamabad Capital Territory.

Party workers gathered at D-Chowk this morning to show support for Bilawal scuffled with police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. A police source told DawnNewsTV that some 30-35 party workers had been taken into custody. The number included two female MNAs, Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar and Shazia Sobia.

The notification, which stated that the gathering of PPP workers "may end up creating [a] law and order situation", was strongly condemned by the party's general secretary, Nayyar Bukhari and other senior party leaders, including Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar.

Following Bilawal's appearance before NAB, Rehman said that water cannons, shelling and violence were used against "peaceful" party workers, adding that a water cannon had also been used on her.

Bilawal quizzed by NAB

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was questioned about the JV Opal case for 30 minutes by a combined investigation team headed by NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mangi, NAB sources told DawnNewsTV.

Bilawal, as per the sources, denied any connection to the allegations made by the bureau. The PPP chairman was given a questionnaire and asked to submit his response within 10 days.

Bilawal had last appeared before NAB on March 20, when he was grilled in three corruption cases.

Fake Accounts

Jehengir khan
May 29, 2019 01:39pm

PTI is working on revenge mode but they forget their action may backfire when they are out of office.....

Recommend 0
Uza Syed
May 29, 2019 01:45pm

Nayyer Bukhari! Wow, I mean really, isn’t he the same crook who robbed Quaid e Azam university of its land and built upon this encroachment a palatial house which in itself provokes a question about it financial sources. Shame on him and those of his ilk among pretend politicians who robbed us and now going around creating situation for safe conduct for other gangsters. Is this democracy, does democracy give them a licence to loot and plunder the country and our resources?

Recommend 0
Azad J
May 29, 2019 01:59pm

That's how opposition work. They always blamed PTI for demanding bodies but their own character shows its them who want bodies.

This is not political gathering it is an investigation and these people are called to disrupt the investigations, they should be charged under public order offences and perverting the court of justice.

Recommend 0
sheryaar
May 29, 2019 02:02pm

no more questioners... just arrest these corrupt bunch of thugs and show them the jail !!

Recommend 0
Mishal
May 29, 2019 02:05pm

Can't we even question them?

Recommend 0
Sameer
May 29, 2019 02:15pm

PTI is worst government ever.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
May 29, 2019 02:21pm

Pity to the nation who comes to support the persons quizzed for alleged bank accounts and transaction and corruption.

Recommend 0

