Chacha Cricket leaves for England for World Cup

SIALKOT: Sufi Abdul Jalil, famed as Chacha Cricket, left Sialkot on Tuesday for England to support the Pakistan cricket team in matches of 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Scores of people, most of them exporters of sports goods, saw him off at a ceremony held at the Sialkot International Airport.

Chacha Cricket is a familiar face to cricket fans in Pakistan and other cricket loving nations because of his antics and untiring support for the Pakistani team in cricket grounds. TV cameras focus him in the moments of stress or sensation during a match. Before boarding the plane, Chacha Jalil said that the Pakistan Cricket team would come up to the expectations of the nation as the team had a great talent.

WIFE BEATER: The police are looking for a man who allegedly beat up his wife and shaved her head on her refusal to be a prostitute in village Kot Jhandu, Daska tehsil.

According to a first information report, lodged by Mehwish’s father Muhammad Riaz, his daughter married Muhammad Ashfaq about eight years ago. The couple have one daughter. Over the years, Ashfaq became a gambler, boozer and womanizer. He often forced his wife to become a prostitute which she resisted.

A few days ago, Ashfaq beat his wife and also shaved her head. Mehwish’s father Muhammad Riaz told the police that Ashfaq had shifted Mehwish and her minor daughter to an undisclosed place. The Bambaanwala police registered a case with no arrest.

DIES: A man who was injured in a train accident on Monday also succumbed to his injuries. Deceased Salamat Ali’s son Hammad (7) was also killed and his three other sons Subhan, Zeeshan and Hassan were injured when Sialkot-to-Karachi train hit their motorcycle at a railway crossing near Uggoki here Monday.

The condition of the three children was also stated to be critical at the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital. Salamat and his son Hammad were laid to rest in their native graveyard near Uggoki on Tuesday. Moving scenes were witnessed there when two funerals were lifted for the burial.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2019