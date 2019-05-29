DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Senior Afghan Taliban leader says insurgents want peace

AFPMay 29, 2019

Email

This AFPTV screen grab from a video made on May 28, 2019 in Moscow shows Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar during a conference marking a century of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia, followed by discussions with Afghan politicians about the future of the country. — AFP
This AFPTV screen grab from a video made on May 28, 2019 in Moscow shows Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar during a conference marking a century of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia, followed by discussions with Afghan politicians about the future of the country. — AFP

Senior Afghan Taliban officials including the group's top political advisor met with Afghan political figures in Moscow on Tuesday, saying they were committed to peace in Afghanistan — even as US-led talks appear to have stalled.

In a message the Taliban have not altered since talks with the US started last autumn, Taliban co-founder and political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said the insurgents want an end to 18 years of conflict — but would only sign a deal after foreign forces quit Afghanistan.

The Taliban are “really committed to peace, but think the obstacle for peace should be removed first”, Baradar said in a rare televised appearance at the start of the two-day meeting marking 100 years of diplomatic ties between Russia and Afghanistan.

“The obstacle is the occupation of Afghanistan, and that should end,” Baradar added.

Baradar — who helped Mullah Omar found the Taliban — was appointed its political chief in January following his release from a Pakistan prison.

Examine: Which way the Afghan peace process is headed

Tuesday's Moscow meeting once again cut out senior members of President Ashraf Ghani's government, which the Taliban consider a US-backed puppet regime, though the head of the Kabul administration's high peace council had been slated to attend.

Other Afghan politicians — including former president Hamid Karzai and candidates challenging Ghani in a presidential election slated for September — were also present.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (L) and Stanakzai Sher Mohammad Abbas, Taliban chief negotiators, pictured during the conference marking a century of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia. — AFP
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (L) and Stanakzai Sher Mohammad Abbas, Taliban chief negotiators, pictured during the conference marking a century of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia. — AFP

The talks mark the second time Taliban leaders have met with Afghan figures in Russia, following a February summit that saw the former foes praying together and chatting over meals.

Former warlord Atta Muhammad Noor said the previous Moscow meeting had yielded “quite positive results”. “We are for having good relations with our brothers, with the Taliban,” Noor said.

“Let's step back a little, embrace each other and create conditions for the start of peace”.

Moscow appears to be gaining influence in the ongoing process, with the US announcing last month that Washington had reached a consensus with China and Russia on the key formula for a peace deal it is negotiating in Afghanistan.

But a recent sixth round of talks between US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban ended in Doha this month with no tangible progress cited by the negotiating teams.

While the Taliban insist foreign forces must leave Afghanistan before it can agree to peace, the US has refused to agree to a withdrawal until the Taliban put in place security guarantees, a ceasefire, and other commitments including an “intra-Afghan” dialogue with the Kabul government and other Afghan representatives.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who opened Tuesday's meeting, said Russia and Afghanistan have “a shared aim — fighting terrorism” and reiterated that Moscow supports a complete withdrawal of foreign forces.

The Soviet Union and Afghanistan fought a war in the 1980s that resulted in a Moscow's withdrawal after nine years of brutal conflict.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Faith in the World Cup

Faith in the World Cup

In the face of despair, why wouldn’t we seek to create hope and meaning in our cricket team’s chances?

Editorial

May 28, 2019

Ambitious revenue target

THE new finance team led by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has set for itself the highest increase in the revenue target in ...
May 28, 2019

HIV crisis

ALMOST 21,500 people have been screened for HIV/AIDS in Ratodero subdivision in Sindh since the outbreak of the...
May 28, 2019

Moon matters

THE Ministry for Science and Technology has inaugurated Pakistan’s first official moon-sighting website and Hijri...
Updated May 27, 2019

Reducing circular debt

At the moment, all we have to go by are the claims made by the minister, with no independent corroboration.
May 27, 2019

The NAB controversy

THERE is seemingly no end to the questions surrounding the alleged conduct of NAB chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal....
May 27, 2019

Rabies on the rise

DEATHS caused by rabies are rising in Pakistan, warn healthcare professionals, due to a chronic shortage of ...