‘PCB to part ways with Arthur, Inzamam after World Cup’
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to renew chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and head coach Mickey Arthur’s contracts, which ends with the conclusion of World Cup in mid-July, it has emerged.
Former captain Aamir Sohail is already being considered as the chief selector in place of Inzamam whose three-year contract will end in July.
“Aamir’s name is top among the list of short-listed contenders. PCB’s managing director Wasim Khan will make the decision on new appointments for the position of the chief selector and head coach,” a reliable source in the PCB told Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.
Aamir has in the past been the chief selector between 2002 and 2004.
It had been decided in principle to make the changes regardless of how the national team fared in the World Cup beginning on May 30, added the source.
“Changes will be made as to when Ehsan Mani took over as chairman and then brought in Wasim Khan as MD. There was nothing they could do about the key positions since there was little time left before the World Cup. But both are not very happy with some of the decisions taken by Inzamam and Arthur as chief selector and head coach,” the source was quoted as saying by PTI.He said it was yet to be decided whether a foreigner will replace Arthur or the choice will be a local player.
The source said whoever is appointed head coach will bring in his support staff.
“There is even a lobby in the PCB which has talked about making Inzamam the head coach after the World Cup,” the source said.
Inzamam is presently in England and will remain there until the match against India and according to the source, he will be involved in finalisation of the playing XI for all the matches now.
Interestingly Arthur, who has been with the Pakistan team since 2016, had inquired before the World Cup if they were planning to give him an extension in his contract as he was interested in settling down for another term with the national team.
“But Mickey was told a decision would be made later, and he should focus on the World Cup.”
Another former Test player, Saleem Jaffer, is also in line to take over as chief selector of the national junior selection committee.
Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2019
Comments (31)
Aamir Sohail worst option !
Misbah ul haq , Saqlain Mushtaq , Mushtaq Ahmed - these people have been connected to cricket till date , are approachable by player
Moulana Izi is worst selector in the history of pak cricket and was worst captain in his era
Great news but bad news that Aamir Sohail is being considered for Chief selector's position as he is biased. It will be 100 percent Punjab team not that it is any different now. PCB (Punjab Cricket Board).
It will be a poor decision to appoint Amir Sohail as Chief Selector
Saleem Jaffer seems to be a better one than Aamir Sohail. Sohail seems to cultivate prejudiced views.
R.S. Menon, Bangalore
Aamir Sohail is a biased cricketer. He will be a bad choice. Javed Miandad should be made Chief Selector. He has a sharp eye on emerging talent.
It would be better advised to include Chief Selector of Junior team as member of the Senior Selection Committee so that he can provide his input for selection of deserving and talented junior players to the Senior Selection Committee.
@Ahmad Khan, Every team in the world is taking benefit from experience of Saqlain Mushtaq, I dont know why we are not giving him any position.
I think Mike lost his control on the situation and Inazimam should also himself part away from the job. It is good that new team will take the team for next 3 years.
In my view, Inzi lacked in vision, direction and leadership qualities. Amir Sohail will be better if he focus on cricket, select team based on merits, performance, and talk less.
Amir Sohail does not have the temperament. He's a bully, and will not last in the system.
But Arthur has been so good for Pakistan. This is crazy
good decison to sack both of them.. they proved to be a disaster for pakistan cricket. aamir sohail has not been appointed yet and i think he wont be ...
They should have announced this after the world Cup. Announcing it beforehand will lower the morale of the existing coach, and will also dent the trust of the players on their coach.
What is the point of having these statements before world cup.
May be Fawad Ch or some other PTI person.
i think a Retd. Army General can do this job easily please not Aamir Sohail
I get the idea here, but why would they announce this just before the WC? Micky would lose interest and probably won't be as engaged with the team now.
Why would they announce the coach replacement before the WC. Totally killing the motivation to win.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, This shows you dont follow the Pak cricket team, the last time i checked, players like, Fakhar, Shadab, Imam, Shinwari and Husnain were not from punjab.
What is point of making this decision public just before start of worldcup?
Good, inzamam is pathetic. He single handedly tried ruining Junaid Khan. These decisions to bring back amir and wahab will cost him heavy. But amir sohail, seriously? Get rid of the others like Azhar Mahmood also. how about Younis or Misbah?
Worst possible timing for this news to come out. PCB really needs to get their house in order and keep things private until need be.
bad timing for such decisions..just one day before the world cup starts..such decision should be taken after the worldcup...
By the way Mickey is doing a fine job. He never wanted amir or wahab in the team. Wasim so called Khan needs to go as well, reduce all their salaries.
PCB must be full of stupid people. by doing this just before the WC, they're demoralizing the team and the coach. Expect Pak to perform their worst.
Good decision but bad timing. announcement should have been made after the World Cup as it will now create disruption within the team.
Yet again bad timing by PCB. Is Micky Arthur is really going to be motivated knowing he's being sacked after the world cup.
Total lack of common sense.
None of the guys mentioned will get the job as these have been tried and tested already. I am sure we shall see new and inspired faces this time. Amir Sohail is too controversial and lacks the skill set for the job
In My view.. its wrong time to take such decisions and also make them public.. May have adverse ompact on Pakistan Team..
the decision of inzi to become head is pathetic. pcb should replace mikky with another foreigner coach