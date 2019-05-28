DAWN.COM

May 28, 2019

PCB makes contact with Sri Lanka with a view to moving Test series to Pakistan

Abdul GhaffarMay 28, 2019

In this file photo, Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during their third day at Second Test cricket match against Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. — AP
Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan has made contact with Sri Lankan cricket board's officials in a bid to convince them to move their end-of-the-year Test series from the UAE to Pakistan.

The PCB MD, according to well informed sources within the board, has asked Sri Lankan officials to send to Pakistan its delegation which can then be briefed regarding security plans and arrangements.

The invitation was reportedly extended on the sideline of a meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Singapore today.

It is pertinent to mention here that while Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has staged international matches in Pakistan over the past year or so, they have all been in limited-overs format. If the board's latest overture comes to fruition, it could see the return of Test cricket to the country.

Last December, the PCB was awarded the hosting rights to the 2020 Asia Cup — a confirmation of which took place in the meeting today.

It is hoped that by convincing Sri Lanka to visit Pakistan for the Test series and by staging the 2020 Pakistan Super League on its home soil entirely, the PCB would have laid the groundwork to also host the Asia Cup in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, cricket has been accepted as a new entry in the Asian Games. The Games' 2020 rendition will feature the bat-and-ball sport, with the ACC overseeing the process and technical arrangements.

