May 28, 2019

Govt announces Eidul Fitr holidays from June 4-7

Shakeel QararMay 28, 2019

Eidul Fitr celebrations mark the culmination of the Holy month of Ramazan. — AP/File
The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday announced a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to a notification issued by the ministry today, June 4-7 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) will be public holidays.

Earlier, Minister for Science of Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Eidul Fitr would fall on June 5, according to the lunar calendar prepared by his ministry. The final date will be announced by the Ruet-i-Hilal committee.

Eidul Fitr celebrations mark the culmination of the Holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims all over the world observe 30 days of fasting.

