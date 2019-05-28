Maryam Nawaz rips into Prime Minister Imran, deems him unfit to run the country

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif and a vice-president of PML-N, in a no-holds-barred speech lashed out Prime Minister Imran Khan for being a "selected, incapable" premier.

Maryam was addressing a gathering in Lahore to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, when Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998. Maryam as well as Hamza Shahbaz, who spoke earlier at the gathering, paid tribute to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for "making Pakistan a nuclear power".

"Don't hide behind institutions," she said addressing Prime Minister Imran. "If Nawaz was out [of jail] today, this [PTI's] government would not last."

"All his interviews, his speeches have been about Nawaz Sharif," said Maryam, asking the premier to focus his attention elsewhere.

"You might be a selected leader, but you are the [prime] 'incapable' minister of Pakistan — wake up, and serve the country and its people."

