NA speaker should have been informed of Ali Wazir's arrest as per rules, says PPP lawmaker

PPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar on Tuesday raised the matter of the arrest of MNA Ali Wazir in the National Assembly, saying that according to the rules, the speaker should have been intimated of the latter's detention.

Wazir was arrested on Sunday after a clash between Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement activists and Army troops at a checkpost in North Waziristan in which three people were killed and 15 others injured ─ including five soldiers.

During a sitting of the lower house today, Qamar read out Rule 103 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in NA, 2007, according to which the speaker must be informed if a member of parliament is arrested. The speaker should then inform the members of parliament about the development, according to Rule 105. Qamar said that National Assembly members had come to know about Wazir's arrest through the media instead of being informed by the speaker as per procedure.

Rule 103 reads: When a member is arrested on a criminal charge or for a criminal offence or is sentenced to imprisonment by a court of law or is detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate or executive authority, as the case may be, shall immediately intimate such fact to the Speaker indicating the reasons for the arrest, detention or conviction, as the case may be, as also the place of detention or imprisonment of the member in the appropriate form set out in the Fourth Schedule.

The speaker should then "read it out in the Assembly if in session or, if the Assembly is not in session, direct that it may be circulated for the information of the members", according to Rule 105.

It was not immediately clear whether the speaker had been informed of Wazir's arrest or not. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who presided over today's session, directed Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to look into the matter.

'Intensify dialogue'

Meanwhile, Senator Raza Rabbani, who also belongs to the PPP, issued a press release today regarding the Waziristan clash, insisting that the state should enter into political dialogue to address the "grievances of its (Pakistan's) nationalities".

The senator recommended that "the Special Committee of the Senate, which is seized of the issue of the PTM, should intensify its dialogue".

He further said: "Committee of the Whole of the Senate of Pakistan should be summoned and all relevant stakeholders be invited for a dialogue to address the issues, through dialogue those, if any, who play the tune of any other shall stand exposed and isolated."

Rabbani said that India had "designs to destabilise [Pakistan] and become the policeman of the region", adding that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and other intelligence were operating in Pakistan.

He also drew attention towards the brewing tensions between Iran and United States due to which "Pakistan was in a nutcracker" and also wondered about the affects that US-Taliban peace talks might have on the region. He also highlighted Pakistan's economic challenges saying that the country's "surrender of its economic sovereignty to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) has raised grave concerns as to the leverage these international agencies will have in the hybrid war in influencing Pakistan, decisions with reference to its national security and strategic interests".

"In the light of the existing realities and the haunting lessons of Pakistan's history, it is essential that the state realises and addresses through political dialogue the grievances of its nationalities," he said.