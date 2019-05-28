DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bears dominate PSX as KSE-100 index sheds 2.14pc of its value

Dawn.comMay 28, 2019

Email

PSX saw yet another session dominated by bears on Tuesday. — AFP/File
PSX saw yet another session dominated by bears on Tuesday. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday was dominated by bears that dragged its benchmark KSE-100 index below 35,000 points level again.

The index had shown a slight upwards movement at the start of the session, gaining 12 points to 35,709 points. However, bears swiftly returned, forcing the index to hit the low of 34,900 points.

The index made a slight recovery towards the end of the session but still shed 748 points overall to close at 34,949 — down 2.14 per cent.

As many as 122.8 million shares of benchmark index companies changed hands during the session. The value of shares traded remained at Rs6.9 billion.

Fauji Cement Company Ltd (FCCL) remained the top active stock with 12 million of its shares traded. The value of its shares decreased by 5.19pc. It was followed by the Bank of Punjab (BoP), whose 10.3m shares were traded; the value of its shares decreased by 2.7pc. Unity Foods Ltd (UNITY) was third with 7.9 million of its shares traded, and its value lessening by 6.7pc.

"A wide sell-off was seen at the bourse as investors became weary of holding positions through the upcoming holiday season and opted to reduce their holdings, resulting in the index falling by 748.09 points to close at 34,949.28," said Mohammad Faizan of Next Capital Limited.

"Cement stocks remained under pressure after news reports of disagreements within the cement cartel on the price issue," he said, adding that the prices of cement are expected to remain under pressure.

"The Dera Ghazi Khan Cement (DGKC) lost 4.92pc of its value, while MLCF plunged 4.93pc and FCCL declined 5.19pc," he added.

Market participation for the 100-index companies increased from 94m in the previous session to 122m today, showing a hike of 29pc on a day-on-day basis.

PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Faith in the World Cup

Faith in the World Cup

In the face of despair, why wouldn’t we seek to create hope and meaning in our cricket team’s chances?

Editorial

May 28, 2019

Ambitious revenue target

THE new finance team led by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has set for itself the highest increase in the revenue target in ...
May 28, 2019

HIV crisis

ALMOST 21,500 people have been screened for HIV/AIDS in Ratodero subdivision in Sindh since the outbreak of the...
May 28, 2019

Moon matters

THE Ministry for Science and Technology has inaugurated Pakistan’s first official moon-sighting website and Hijri...
Updated May 27, 2019

Reducing circular debt

At the moment, all we have to go by are the claims made by the minister, with no independent corroboration.
May 27, 2019

The NAB controversy

THERE is seemingly no end to the questions surrounding the alleged conduct of NAB chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal....
May 27, 2019

Rabies on the rise

DEATHS caused by rabies are rising in Pakistan, warn healthcare professionals, due to a chronic shortage of ...