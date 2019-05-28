Israeli missile hits Syrian region

DAMASCUS: Syria said Israel had carried out a missile attack that caused casualties on Monday, in what Israel’s army said was a retaliatory strike.

“An Israeli missile targeted Tel al Shaar in Quneitra,” the Syrian news agency said, adding a “military vehicle was targeted and there are wounded”.

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out an air strike in Syria in retaliation for what it said was anti-aircraft fire targeting one of its fighter jets.

The Syrian province of Quneitra includes the Golan Heights.

“Earlier today, Syrian anti-aircraft systems fired at an Israeli fighter jet during a routine flight in northern Israel,” an Israel spokesman said in a statement.

He said the projectile mis­­sed and the plane completed its journey before “the IDF targeted the laun­cher that had fired” at the jet.

