Today's Paper | May 28, 2019

Israeli missile hits Syrian region

AFPUpdated May 28, 2019

This picture shows the city of Quneitra after Syrian government forces took it back to the rebels, on July 19, 2018. — AFP
DAMASCUS: Syria said Israel had carried out a missile attack that caused casualties on Monday, in what Israel’s army said was a retaliatory strike.

“An Israeli missile targeted Tel al Shaar in Quneitra,” the Syrian news agency said, adding a “military vehicle was targeted and there are wounded”.

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out an air strike in Syria in retaliation for what it said was anti-aircraft fire targeting one of its fighter jets.

The Syrian province of Quneitra includes the Golan Heights.

“Earlier today, Syrian anti-aircraft systems fired at an Israeli fighter jet during a routine flight in northern Israel,” an Israel spokesman said in a statement.

He said the projectile mis­­sed and the plane completed its journey before “the IDF targeted the laun­cher that had fired” at the jet.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2019

Syria Conflict
