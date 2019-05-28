Punjab invited to join hands with Chinese provinces for progress

LAHORE / TAXILA: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan has invited the Punjab government to enter into economic cooperation with big provinces of China.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Mian Aslam Iqbal welcomed the Chinese vice president at Lahore airport.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Consul General Long Dingbin were present on the occasion.

Mr Wang said he was very happy to visit Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Buzdar said his government was striving to promote the industrial sector. A number of facilities had been provided to the investors in Punjab, he added.

Governor Sarwar hosts dinner in honour of Vice President Wang Qishan

He said the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding with China would help start a new era of development and prosperity.

Later, the Chinese vice president visited the Haier Ruba Economic Zone where he was given a briefing about the facility.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar hosted a dinner in honour of the Chinese vice president at Governor House.

Chief Minister Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar and provincial information minister Samsam Bukhari also attended the dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sarwar said the Pak-China friendship was based on the desire for peace, mutual values and culture.

Stating that a major portion of Punjab’s population comprised youths, the governor said there was a need to create new opportunities for them in textile, agriculture and technology sectors.

He congratulated China for achieving fastest economic growth in the world and becoming chief architect of the Belt and Road Initiative, which is marking start of a new era of globalisation wherein 122 countries would be inter-connected by road, rail, air and sea.

Mr Sarwar said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project was opening new opportunities for Pakistan and other Asian markets for exports and creating jobs in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Chinese dignitary visited the archaeological museum in Taxila, where Buddhist artefacts and huge stucco images of Buddha are preserved. The ruins of an ancient Buddhist university are also nearby.

Upon arrival at the museum, Mr Wang was welcomed by officials of the Punjab department of archaeology and museums.

Museum’s Curator Mohammad Nasir Khan briefed the Chinese guest about the history of Gandhara civilisation, various statues and other artefacts.

He was informed that Gandhara was the second holiest site of Buddhism and it was the place from where Buddhism flourished across the globe.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2019