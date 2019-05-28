Balochistan to provide free healthcare

QUETTA: The Balochistan cabinet has approved an amendment in the Balochistan Endowment Fund Policy, gearing up for providing free medical facilities, including cancer treatment, and financial help to patients in need.

Underprivileged patients in the province can avail themselves of treatment at medical facilities in any of the country’s major cities. It was decided at the meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, that surgeries, and assistance for the rehabilitation of special persons, will also be ensured.

Official sources said that the provincial government has decided to extend ‘bridge financing’ for the completion of 20 dams that are under construction under the 100 dams’ construction project, including Basol and Ormara dams.

CM Alyani also approved transfer of the assets of the Balochistan Copper and Gold Project to relevant departments and districts, while additionally approving of a sub-lease draft with a private company to produce solar energy. “We need to gather provincial resources in order to boost the provincial economy, through the provision of funds for development projects,” he said.

The cabinet also approved structural development reforms for the chief minister’s initiative programme for educational development, under which 296 primary schools are to be upgraded to middle-school level, and 66 middle schools will be upgraded to high school status.

Reviewing the demands made on the contracts of the Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) employees, the cabinet directed the chairman of the BDA to call an immediate meeting. Expressing satisfaction over good governance in the province, CM Alyani said that the province has been witnessing positivity in administrative affairs. The provincial government has, further, approved of additional funds for development of the Zhob-Meer Ali Khair road.

