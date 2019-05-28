Qureshi makes light of no invitation for PM to Modi’s oath-taking
KARACHI: Pakistan has played down a decision by the Indian government not to invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying India’s ‘internal politics’ did not permit him to extend an invitation.
“His [Modi’s] entire focus [during the election campaign] was on Pakistan-bashing. It was unwise to expect that he can get rid of this narrative [soon],” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news channel in the evening.
Earlier, a Reuters report had said New Delhi would not invite PM Khan to Mr Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.
An Indian government statement said the leaders of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan — all members of the little-known Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation — had been invited to Modi’s swearing-in.
Imran may meet Indian PM at SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan next month
All nations from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which includes Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Maldives, were invited to the swearing-in ceremony for Mr Modi’s first term in 2014.
Then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had attended the event.
Speaking at a Geo News programme on Monday evening, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Indian premier had congratulated Imran Khan after he won the general election last year and wrote a letter as well.
He said relations between countries were based on reciprocity and PM Khan had congratulated Mr Modi as a goodwill gesture.
He said a meeting for the sake of dialogue to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, as well as Siachen and Sir Creek disputes, would have been a significant measure instead of attending the swearing-in ceremony.
“Finding a new way [to resume dialogue] is also essential for them [India],” Mr Qureshi said. “If he [Modi] wants development of this region...the only way is to sit with Pakistan to find a solution,” the foreign minister added.
“It is in the interest of Pakistan to defuse tensions...Pakistan did not create tension. Now the entire world agrees that Pakistan had no role in the Pulwama incident,” Mr Qureshi said, referring to an attack on a convoy of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir in February that left over 40 soldiers dead.
Exception for Sushma
Last week, FM Qureshi had an unscheduled and informal meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of SCO meeting of foreign ministers in Bishkek.
It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two foreign ministers and the highest-level interaction since the post-Pulwama standoff, which had ended through intervention of foreign intermediaries.
According to the Indian media, Islamabad made a rare exception for Ms Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meeting.
Pakistan had closed its airspace for flights to and from India on Feb 26 after the Balakot standoff.
“The Indian government had requested us to allow Ms Swaraj to fly over Pakistan to avoid the longer route, and we gave them permission,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told Hindu.
Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2019
What more can the FM say. All countries were invited in India's immediate neighborhood, except one.
So What, if Pakistan is not invited?
Looks like the Modi government is off to a great start.
By the way, did Imran invite Modi in his oath taking ?
As usual, a positive gesture from Pakistan to allow Ms Swaraj's flight to fly over Pakistani air space. Pakistan should not expect any reciprocity from India though.
People still remember Gen Zia ul Haq cricket diplomacy, he too was not invited, besides there was brass stack military exercise in progress . But General Sahab was smartest of the smarts. His visit totally flattened the Indian rulers. And later on tension was nowhere. Anyways everybody understands the constraints on PM Modi, the rhetoric against Pak was beyond any reason, and all the SAARC members will be there missing the PM IK. The statesmanship and restraint exercised by PM IK has made him more important.
A very clear sign of what can be expected from BJP 2.0.
That's where Modi's smallness shows. He should have and still can extend a hand of peace-seeker by inviting PK PM.
What do we care?
No one asked for invitation
For anyone thinking that after election Modi will change his stand on Pakistan, lets just say they know the answer now. It's New India!
At times political compulsions are unavoidable.
What no Afghanistan & their blood brother Iran ....
Trust me , the Khan has more important things to do
no one asked for invitation, no one invited move on
One possible reason IK was not invited is perhaps Modi was afraid that IK will steal the show because of his charismatic personality.
In India, the political mix is much larger.
What do we care ?
Does it hurt ?? Nawaz Sharif was a taller leader and hence got an invitation.
So declared Criminal Nawaz got called for oath taking and Prime Minister of Pakistan Honorable Imran Khan people's Prime Minister didn't get invitation? India oath taking of PM in never complete without having the Pakistani Leadership in it, as India's history's most integral part is still the soil of Pakistan where it all began for the Indian civilization. I know he will be invited and they will shake hand and it will be all friendship from that day on. If not that's OK as well, I mean seriously what difference it makes, brothers can talk to each other anytime again.
I'm no Narendra fan but have to respect the verdict of Indo family.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
@Ali, yet this is first page news.
“If he [Modi] wants development of this region...the only way is to sit with Pakistan to find a solution,” the foreign minister added. Thanks but No thanks.We are already happy with our 7% growth rate.
Actually invitation was for BIMSTEC countries and Pakistan isnot part of that group.
Imran Khan also didn't invite Modi and why do we expect them to invite us. We are lucky to have our Brother China on our side. We can take anyone head on as long as our Brother is with us.
What is the need for talks. Pakistan can do its chores and so will India. Where is the need for talks till both desire?
@Ali, you go around asking for invitations?
@Ali kazmi, who is asking u to care? we too care a pin
Very good. India has constantly shown true colors and Modi is no exception. Stay away PM IK.
@Ali, u were expecting don't boast
why should we meet pak whats the benefit???
@Ali kazmi, U R right. But is your Media having the same view??
There are 200+ countries on earth and not all are invited. No Trumph, Putin, Xi etc....
Hello
What did you expect from bigots.....
It is India's choice; the dice is to be set by them for future FM is right you can not change narratives so frequently
Why Pakistan cannot keep head up and leave India alone. Why PM needs Indian approval?
Like Pakistan cares...
@Babaji, really
@Babaji, like?
Does he has any other option?
Imran Khan in fact had criticized former PM Nawaz Sharif's presence at PM Modiji's oath taking on 26th may 2014.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, ..who is criminal or not is pakistan problem...not india. India invited pm of pakistan whether it is ik or nawaz is doesn't matters.
Good decision by the Indian government.
Just ignore India. We are happy, you are happy.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan - You are a good man. I appreciate your positive thinking even though I may not agree with all your comments.
@Babaji, nothing is more important than peace.
FM did right thing by ignoring the provocation
@ahmed, sir pl remember what word use by ik towards indian pm . hope u r very wel aware. is it not immature by ik?
On most of the occasions that there have been talks they have invariable been followed by a terror strike , Modi has experienced this in his last term he needs to see something substantial happening against the so called non state actors before he is ready for any talks . There arrest fools no one , they maybe out of circulation for some time but the way we see it is that they are on a paid holiday under govt protection .
@s.r.reddy, we just want peace, nothing else from India!
who cares?
Everyone understand this. It is expected when you only won election on the basis of Pakistan and Pakistan only. He need time, he will come to table sooner or later.
Modi is a warmonger by nature who hates peace.
Modi besides being a sharp politician is also a sharp businessman. He doesn't want to waste much time in ceremonies and wants to make the most of it by inviting bimsec members and heads of countries in Central Asia. Right now development over there would be priority for him. Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and China are not invited.
Afghanistan and Maldives are not invited. It is not special for Pakistan. It is just BIMSTEC grouping is invited. Don't make it about your insult. Read real reasons.
Thanks
Thank you Mr. Jinnah for giving us a beautiful and independent Pakistan. Who cares about Indian invitations?
@Khawaja, I love these comments - you guys are good!!!!
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Absolutely. I really appreciate your love for people of Sub- Continent. The facts are enshrined in history, that people were always incited by cruel vested interested politicians. Look abroad in any country the IndoPak-BD always living like one family. Unfortunately PM Modi is not following the spirit of Gandhi,, and world most illustrated magazine Times recently while portraying PM Modi on cover page, also titled as “ Chief divider of India”this is certainly not a positive tribute. The real reason for hesitation to invite the handsome PM Imran Khan is that all the media houses will divert their cameras towards PM Imran Khan, and rush for interviews, certainly how can the Indian External Ministry tolerate their own PM being skipped and PM Imran Khan is receiving paramount attention, hence to keep event of oath ceremony more attentive India has no option but keep silent.
@Ranger,
Afghanistan?
@Backspace,
7% growth rate that no one actually believes is true because it’s incongruent with every other economic indicator.
Why should we care?
Last time he invited SAARC leaders, this time he has invited BIMSTEC leaders, this is just to include the countries on the eastern side also who are not part of SAARC. There are no hidden meanings or anything and please do not try to find something demeaning for any of the PMs in it.
As I remember, Modi wasn’t invited to Imran Khan’s swearing in either ... Sidhu went there as a friend not in an official capacity. So, yes ... reciprocity ...
Latest word is that Bangladeshi PM will not attend. A great start for the New India!
It would have been a great leap forward had IK been invited to the ceremony. Considering recent peace overtures by IK, Modi should have invited him so as to cool down tensions and start a new chapter.
@Indian, You are right bro. because, if IK goes, then a retinue will have to accompany him, So, in any case it is not worth wasting public money
I don't know why we are getting excited, Modi will not change his anti-secular policy and will continue to create obstacles for us. So, we have to focus on our internal enemies first, expose them and take stingent actions against them. Because, if we are not united and loyal to our army and state then our internal and external enemies will take advantage and try to weaken us.
@Kyaa Baat Hain Jee, I think it's more to do with the fact that the previous PM did get an invite to Modi's oathtaking ceremony while this one did not.
@ahmed, Why can't Pakistan understand such a simple thing that this is India's internal matter.
@Abdulla , it's not an issue.
This is a more realistic start to the 2nd term. There is no point starting on a high and fizzling out a few months later. This reset hopefully helps both sides to start with lower expectations.
looks like modi is off to a poor start
Pakistan was never invited favorably. Last time SAARC was invited of which Pakistan happened to be a part. This time BIMSTEC was invited.
@RC, that's why he is in jail for corruption charges, soon modi will follow too