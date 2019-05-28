DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FM makes light of no invitation for PM to Modi’s oath-taking

Azfar-ul-AshfaqueMay 28, 2019

Email

Pakistan has played down a decision by the Indian government not to invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. — File photo courtesy Imran Khan Facebook page
Pakistan has played down a decision by the Indian government not to invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. — File photo courtesy Imran Khan Facebook page

KARACHI: Pakistan has played down a decision by the Indian government not to invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying India’s ‘internal politics’ did not permit him to extend an invitation.

“His [Modi’s] entire focus [during the election campaign] was on Pakistan-bashing. It was unwise to expect that he can get rid of this narrative [soon],” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news channel in the evening.

Earlier, a Reuters report had said New Delhi would not invite PM Khan to Mr Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.

An Indian government statement said the leaders of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan — all members of the little-known Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Econo­mic Cooperation — had been invited to Modi’s swearing-in.

Imran may meet Indian PM at SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan next month

All nations from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which includes Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Maldives, were invited to the swearing-in ceremony for Mr Modi’s first term in 2014.

Then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had attended the event.

Speaking at a Geo News programme on Monday evening, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Indian premier had congratulated Imran Khan after he won the general election last year and wrote a letter as well.

He said relations between countries were based on reciprocity and PM Khan had congratulated Mr Modi as a goodwill gesture.

He said a meeting for the sake of dialogue to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, as well as Siachen and Sir Creek disputes, would have been a significant measure instead of attending the swearing-in ceremony.

“Finding a new way [to resume dialogue] is also essential for them [India],” Mr Qureshi said. “If he [Modi] wants development of this region...the only way is to sit with Pakistan to find a solution,” the foreign minister added.

“It is in the interest of Pakistan to defuse tensions...Pakistan did not create tension. Now the entire world agrees that Pakistan had no role in the Pulwama incident,” Mr Qureshi said, referring to an attack on a convoy of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir in February that left over 40 soldiers dead.

Exception for Sushma

Last week, FM Qureshi had an unscheduled and informal meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of SCO meeting of foreign ministers in Bishkek.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two foreign ministers and the highest-level interaction since the post-Pulwama standoff, which had ended through intervention of foreign intermediaries.

According to the Indian media, Islamabad made a rare exception for Ms Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meeting.

Pakistan had closed its airspace for flights to and from India on Feb 26 after the Balakot standoff.

“The Indian government had requested us to allow Ms Swaraj to fly over Pakistan to avoid the longer route, and we gave them permission,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told Hindu.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2019

Pak India Ties , India Election
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ali kazmi
May 28, 2019 07:44am

What do we care?

Recommend 0
Ali
May 28, 2019 07:44am

No one asked for invitation

Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
May 28, 2019 07:48am

At times political compulsions are unavoidable.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Faith in the World Cup

Faith in the World Cup

In the face of despair, why wouldn’t we seek to create hope and meaning in our cricket team’s chances?

Editorial

May 28, 2019

Ambitious revenue target

THE new finance team led by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has set for itself the highest increase in the revenue target in ...
May 28, 2019

HIV crisis

ALMOST 21,500 people have been screened for HIV/AIDS in Ratodero subdivision in Sindh since the outbreak of the...
May 28, 2019

Moon matters

THE Ministry for Science and Technology has inaugurated Pakistan’s first official moon-sighting website and Hijri...
Updated May 27, 2019

Reducing circular debt

At the moment, all we have to go by are the claims made by the minister, with no independent corroboration.
May 27, 2019

The NAB controversy

THERE is seemingly no end to the questions surrounding the alleged conduct of NAB chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal....
May 27, 2019

Rabies on the rise

DEATHS caused by rabies are rising in Pakistan, warn healthcare professionals, due to a chronic shortage of ...