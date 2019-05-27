DAWN.COM

GB girls scale highest peak in Spain

Jamil NagriMay 27, 2019

Young mountaineers Amina Hanif and Siddiqa Batool with their father Mohammad Hanif pictured at Teide peak, the highest mountain in Spain. — Photo provided by author
Young mountaineers Amina Hanif and Siddiqa Batool with their father Mohammad Hanif pictured at Teide peak, the highest mountain in Spain. — Photo provided by author

GILGIT: Two teenage girls from Ghanche district of Gilgit-Baltistan have scaled the Teide peak, the highest mountain in Spain.

Amina Hanif, 15, and Siddiqa Batool, 17, residents of Hushey valley of Ghanche, are also the granddaughters of famous mountaineer Abdul Karim known as Little Karim.

The two young mountaineers had started their adventure with their father, Mohammad Hanif, who is also a climber, thus becoming the youngest mountaineers to summit the highest peak in Spain.

Mohammad Hanif shared a post at his Facebook page which said Amina Hanif and Siddiqa Batool marked new history by scaling the highest mountain peak in Spain.

On May 25, they had got best hikers award after trekking the highest hiking site in Spain.

This is the start of their career and in future, they have strong intention to scale the world’s loftiest 14, 8,000m peaks, including Mount Everest and K2, according to the Facebook post.

Masaam Tamaar, a colleague of Mohammad Hanif, told Dawn that the two teenage girls with their father successfully scaled the 3,718-meter Teide peak in Spain on Friday.

He said Hushey was a remote area and the locals had no resources to utilise their energy in mountaineering because it was an expensive sport.

He said the teenagers girls were sponsored by a climber in Spain.

Last year, the two girls made a world record by climbing the 6,080-meter Manglesser peak in the Shimshal valley of Hunza.

According to Alpine Club of Pakistan, the two girls have also been invited by the France Mountaineering Federation to climb some rock walls there.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2019

Comments (6)

1000 characters
RAja Raman
May 27, 2019 11:18pm

Great news... Congratulations...

Recommend 0
Asif
May 27, 2019 11:44pm

So amazing. Girls rock, and their father as well.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
May 27, 2019 11:51pm

Proud father, proud daughters! Kudos to the brave girls!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 27, 2019 11:54pm

Great achievement. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
Dawn
May 27, 2019 11:56pm

Congratulations!

Recommend 0
Faisal
May 28, 2019 12:06am

Congratulations

Recommend 0

