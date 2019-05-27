DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MNA Ali Wazir produced before ATC, remanded in CTD custody for 8 days

Ali AkbarUpdated May 27, 2019

Email

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and lawmaker Ali Wazir while addressing a public gathering. — Photo courtesy Ali Wazir Twitter
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and lawmaker Ali Wazir while addressing a public gathering. — Photo courtesy Ali Wazir Twitter

MNA Ali Wazir, a day after his arrest during a clash between Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) workers and Army troops in North Waziristan tribal district, was produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Bannu on Monday.

The court remanded Wazir in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for eight days, according to sources.

Later the MNA was shifted to Peshawar for interrogation as a first information report (FIR) — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — had already been lodged against the PTM leader. MNA Mohsin Dawar and 7 other individuals are also nominated in the FIR.

The charges in the FIR have been framed under 7ATA (Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997), Pakistan Penal Code 302 (murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and 109 (abetment to an offence).

KP CM and governor meet tribal elders and military and civil officials on Monday. ─ DawnNewsTV
KP CM and governor meet tribal elders and military and civil officials on Monday. ─ DawnNewsTV

Earlier on Monday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman visited North Waziristan to hold a meeting with tribal elders as well as civil and military officials.

The PTM, meanwhile, has called a protest in North Waziristan against yesterday's incident.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a statement had called for the release of MNA Wazir and other "activists" that were taken into custody. The group had also asked that a parliamentary commission be "set up immediately" to inquire into the matter and "establish the truth".

Clash in North Waziristan

Three people were killed and 15 ─ including five soldiers ─ were injured in an exchange of fire in North Waziristan's Boyya area, when the Kharqamar checkpoint was attacked during a protest on Sunday, in which PTM members were also participating.

According to a statement by the Army's media wing, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were leading the group.

"A group led by Mohsin Javed [Dawar] and Ali Wazir assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district this morning. They wanted to exert pressure for release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day," added the statement, without specifying who the suspect was.

"Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post. Due to firing of the group, five Army soldiers got injured. In exchange of fire, three individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured," it said.

The statement also disclosed that Ali Wazir along with eight other individuals had been arrested while Mohsin Javed [Dawar] was "at large".

Dawar, while speaking to VOA Deewa, had denied that the group opened fire and accused the Army of initiating violence.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Justicefirst
May 27, 2019 07:45pm

We need rule of law and everyone must follow the prevalent law of the land.

Recommend 0
Shy Guy
May 27, 2019 07:46pm

Deplorable from Pakistan

Recommend 0
Newborn
May 27, 2019 08:01pm

The video of the attack is available on the internet. It was PTM protestors who attacked a soldier and started beating him up, before his comrades came to the rescue.

Recommend 0
aisha
May 27, 2019 08:07pm

Bad man who is behind him.

Recommend 0
Unicorn
May 27, 2019 08:11pm

Why don't these politicians follow the rule of law instead of acting like thugs to get things done. Poor people are always killed so these parties can linger their causes.

Recommend 0
Jigar
May 27, 2019 08:16pm

I see all of this as ANPs failure.

Recommend 0
Jackpot
May 27, 2019 08:18pm

He spoke the truth so has to suffer. Naya pakistan

Recommend 0
BTS
May 27, 2019 08:20pm

PTM is a victim of dictatorship!

Recommend 0
Alien1
May 27, 2019 08:23pm

Arresting the innocent "Ali Wazir", is like sabotaging peace.

Recommend 0
chengez k
May 27, 2019 08:41pm

Let Rule of Law prevail !!!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 27, 2019 08:42pm

This is exactly what happens when you take law in your own hands based on your status, wealth, family background, assets and position?

Recommend 0
AFRIDI
May 27, 2019 08:56pm

What a shame, anti terrorism courts are made to try terrorists not an elected parlimentarian who was to join a protest sit in against the humiliating treatment of security forces of local people, including women.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 27, 2019 08:58pm

@Shy Guy, Indian troll comment.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The last IMF loan?

The last IMF loan?

An IMF programme would have to be coupled with reforms on as grand a scale as Manmohan Singh’s.

Editorial

Updated May 27, 2019

Reducing circular debt

At the moment, all we have to go by are the claims made by the minister, with no independent corroboration.
May 27, 2019

The NAB controversy

THERE is seemingly no end to the questions surrounding the alleged conduct of NAB chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal....
May 27, 2019

Rabies on the rise

DEATHS caused by rabies are rising in Pakistan, warn healthcare professionals, due to a chronic shortage of ...
May 26, 2019

The Indian mandate

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s second consecutive victory has sent his opponents scurrying for explanations. What...
May 26, 2019

Cricket World Cup

THRILLING contests, big stakes, high emotions — cricket’s showpiece event, the World Cup, is coming up. The...