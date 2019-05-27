DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 27, 2019

Pakistan, Uzbekistan stress need for enhanced communication network

Dawn.comUpdated May 27, 2019

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiyev. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Monday underscored the need for a greater communication network between the two countries in order to realise their bilateral trade potential, Radio Pakistan reported.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiyev, who arrived in Islamabad today for a two-day visit.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations as well as the prevailing regional situation during the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Ganiev was earlier received by senior Foreign Office officials upon his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase.

Ganiev is accompanied on his two-day visit by a high-level delegation that includes the Uzbek deputy ministers for investment, foreign trade and transport, and other senior officials.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Uzbek leader during his visit will hold consultations with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and also meet several federal ministers and advisers.

The focus of the discussions will be on finding ways to further bolster the bilateral ties between the two countries.

