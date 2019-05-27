Youm-i-Ali processions held in Karachi, Lahore amid tight security

Extensive traffic and security plans have been prepared for major Youm-i-Ali processions which will be taken out in Karachi and Lahore on Monday.

The plans were developed in order to provide safety to citizens and ensure minimum inconvenience while the procession is underway.

Karachi procession

In Karachi, the main procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park. The route of the procession will be a little different compared to past years ─ it mostly bypasses MA Jinnah Road.

Instead, mourners will go from New MA Jinnah Road to Peoples Chowrangi, and come out on Preedy Street on the way to Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar.

Also the mourners, instead of offering Namaz-i-Zuhrain at Ali Raza Imambargah as per the usual practice, will offer the prayer near Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum.

Except for 12 points on different roads, the route will be completely sealed and there no entry or exit will be permitted. New parking areas have also been designated for mourners.

CCTV cameras will be installed at ‘sensitive points’ along the procession route, and the concerned police officials will ensure their smooth functioning. All objectionable sign boards and wall-chalking will be removed from the route of procession, while coordination will be ensured with religious leaders for sectarian harmony and to avoid any untoward incident.

Constant contact will also be ensured among law enforcement agencies to meet any eventuality.

Lahore procession

In Lahore, pillion riding has been banned and cellphone services will also be temporarily suspended to ensure law and order on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS).

The main procession to mark Youm-i-Ali will be taken out from Mochi Gate to Karbala Gamey Shah outside Bhatti Gate. It will pass through different localities of the Walled City.

Additionally, the visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will be attending an event at a hotel in Lahore today, and is also expected to take a tour of historical places of the city during his three-day trip.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) retired Capt Arif Nawaz Khan ordered police officials to ensure no dubious vehicles or individuals are permitted to enter the province, and directed the DPOs of Bhakkar, Mianwali and Attock to monitor the process of video recording of passengers entering their districts.

The IGP also directed all RPOs to ensure that the data of all passengers entering their assigned regions be made a part of the record.

He said the record of the movement of passengers should be saved so that police could trace wanted persons if needed.

The IGP said it was the responsibility of the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) to ensure video recording of passengers entering the city at designating spots and ensure that traffic flow is not disturbed.