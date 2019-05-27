DAWN.COM

Soldier martyred as terrorists raid North Waziristan checkpost: ISPR

Dawn.comMay 27, 2019

The ISPR says none of the bodies recovered from the nullah have been identified as yet. ─ DawnNewsTV/File
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists who raided a checkpost in North Waziristan on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a press release issued early this morning.

"Terrorists raided Makki Garh Post, Shawal Valley, North Waziristan," the ISPR said, adding that "troops effectively repulsed" the attempt.

"In exchange of fire, a soldier of the Pak Army embraced shahadat," the statement added.

5 bullet-riddled bodies recovered from nullah in North Waziristan's Boya

The ISPR said five bullet-riddled bodies were recovered from a nullah in North Waziristan's Boya area, approximately 1.5 kilometres away from the Kharqamar checkpost, where an exchange of fire on Sunday killed three people and injured 15, including five soldiers.

"During patrolling in Boya area, where yesterday an Army post was attacked by a group, five bodies with bullet wounds have been found from a nullah, approximately 1.5 kilometres away from Kharqamar post. Identification of dead bodies in process," the statement said.

jaredlee007
May 27, 2019 12:01pm

Teach these anti state elements a lifetime lesson.

ZZQ
May 27, 2019 12:02pm

Nation needs to unite as we are facing ever increased machinations by enemies surrounding from all sides. Pak Armed forces together with Govt at helm must root out the menace of ethnic hatred and sectarian hatred. All these are dividing the national unity and we must deal with them with courage and unity. Long Live Pakistan.

