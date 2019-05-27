DAWN.COM

Rs1bn released for recruiting doctors in Balochistan’s far-flung areas

Saleem ShahidUpdated May 27, 2019

The Balochistan government has released Rs1 billion to the health department for purchasing modern machinery and equipment for public sector hospitals and recruiting doctors on contract for the province’s far-flung areas in a bid to provide better health facilities to people there. — Creative Commons/File
QUETTA: The Balochistan government has released Rs1 billion to the health department for purchasing modern machinery and equipment for public sector hospitals and recruiting doctors on contract for the province’s far-flung areas in a bid to provide better health facilities to people there.

Official sources said here on Sunday that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had directed officials of the health department to take all possible measures for improving health facilities in far-flung areas of the province.

In the first phase, health secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid has issued appointment and posting orders of 35 specialist doctors on two years contract.

Funds will also be used to purchase modern medical machines

These doctors will serve in all district headquarter hospitals.

These doctors included specialists of cardiac, surgery, ultrasound, ENT, paediatrics, eye, skin, orthopaedic, laboratory and other fields. They will perform duties in Gwadar, Mastung, Kharan, Lasbela, Pishin, Chagai, Turbat, Chaman, Panjgur, Loralai, Khuzdar, Hub, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Jaffarabad, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, and Dera Murad Jamali.

Earlier, specialist doctors were appointed in four districts: Zhob, Kalat, Noshki and Chagai.

The government hired doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff to fill up vacant posts and meet demands of different hospitals.

With the appointment of specialist doctors people will get better health facilities.

The health department has so far appointed 487 doctors and nurses on contract.

Out of them 168 are medical officers, 132 lady doctors, 46 dental surgeons and 141 nurses.

According to Balochistan chief minister, 150 more doctors will be appointed soon on contract, including 50 medical officers, 50 lady medical officers, and 50 nurses.

Simultaneously with the appointment of doctors and nurses, the health department was taking measures to buy equipment and machinery.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2019

