PIA to resume flights for Tokyo

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan International Airlines has decided to resume its two weekly flights to Tokyo from May 30 after a suspension of three months, Mashood Tajwar, the PIA spokesman, told Dawn on Sunday.

The problem PIA had been facing was a lack of passengers and cargo from Beijing for Tokyo. However, the issue has now been sorted out after negotiations with Japanese authorities, the spokesman said.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the federal Minister for Aviation, had said on Friday that since PIA’s indicators had shown an improvement over the past few months, proposals were under consideration for adding new, profitable routes on the airline’s map.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2019