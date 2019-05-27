HR body seeks report on rape involving policemen

RAWALPINDI: The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has taken suo motu notice of a gang rape incident involving police officials and asked Rawalpindi police to submit a report to it.

Three police constables, of Rawat police station are among four people suspected of gang-raping a woman working for a call centre. The four suspects, who have been on remand in police custody, will be produced in a court on Tuesday. Police are likely to request the court to extend their remand by another four days.

The rape victim has already recorded her statement in the presence of Sumaira Alamgeer, a civil judge. According to her, the police officials kidnapped her and then raped her at gunpoint. Later they dropped her outside her hostel in Rawalpindi’s Satellite Town.

The police investigating officer has sought a date for carrying out polygraph tests of the three police constables and the other suspect, in addition to that of the victim.

According to sources, the specimen of the suspects and the rape victim have been sent to the forensic laboratory in Lahore for DNA test.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the car used by the suspects and sent their clothes for analysis.

The woman was going to Bahria Town by car for Sehri on May 16 when she was abducted by the suspects.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2019