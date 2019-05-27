Tourism policing to be started in KP soon: IGP

ABBOTTABAD: Inspector General of Police Mohammad Naeem Khan has said that tourism policing would be started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of tourist police of Thailand from the coming season.

He was talking to mediapersons during his three-day official visit to Hazara division here on Sunday.

Earlier, the IGP addressed a police darbar at Jalal Baba Auditorium where all DPOs of Hazara range, representatives of Haripur, Abbottabad and other districts were present besides DIG Hazara Mohammad Ali Babakhel and DPO Abbas Majeed Marwat.

Naeem Khan said that two main areas in Hazara which attracted domestic and foreign tourists were Galiyat and Naran-Kaghan.

He said that special trainers from Thailand police would soon hold training sessions for the tourism police in KP.

The police would be provided with a specially-designed uniform from next year and given speicalised training about local cultures and history so they could properly guide the tourists.

MANSEHRA:

Speaking to Chinese engineers stationed at Badadi camp here on Sunday the IGP said that his department had been providing foolproof security to the Chinese working on development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DPO Zaibullah Khan and Chinese engineers attended the meeting.

The IGP said that Hazara Motorway and other development projects being executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would boost the economy.

The Chinese engineers briefed the IGP about the ongoing projects in Hazara division and admired services being rendered by his department to the Chinese workers.

Naeem Khan also visited the under-construction Hazara motorway and met the police personnel.

SHANGLA:

IGP Naeem Khan has said that special police force will be regularised in next two months in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

He was addressing a meeting which was attended by MNAs, MPAs, district and tehsil nazims, elders of the four districts of Malakand and Hazara divisions, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram and Torghar.

Addressing the meeting, MNA Ibadullah highlighted the police community’s problems and appreciated their sacrifices for maintenance of peace in the region.

Maulana Karim Dada from Kohistan demanded recruitment of 2,000 police personnel and establishment of police stations in Lower Kohistan, saying that there were only two police stations in the entire district.

In his speech, the IGP said that all the issues would be resolved gradually. He said that traffic wardens would be deputed in Battagram bazaar for ensuring smooth traffic flow. He said that police checkposts would also be set up in the border areas of Battagram.

