DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘Historical Guru Nanak palace’ partially demolished by locals in Narowal

Abid MahmoodUpdated May 27, 2019

Email

NAROWAL: A group of locals partially demolished a four-storey centuries-old building allegedly with the connivance of auqaf department officials and even sold its precious windows, doors and ventilators.

The building seems to have been constructed over four centuries ago in village Bathanwala, 20 kilometres from here, on New Lahore Road.

Its construction comprised old bricks, sand, clay and limestone. There were 16 large rooms in the building all of which had at least three beautiful doors and at least four ventilators.

The rooms were constructed with large broad walls with cupboards in them that had wooden doors with flowers carved on them.

All the rooms were airy and their walls had small lamp enclosures in them. Diyar wood beams of various sizes were used in the roofs; the wood costs thousands of rupees per foot.

DC, ETPB, building ‘owner’ clueless about its ownership

The three-foot-wide and sturdy walls surrounding the building were made of small old bricks in beautiful designs and intricately painted with pictures of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism; as well as of various Hindu rulers and princes. There were stairs on three of the four sides of the building going up to the roof.

A local resident, Muhammad Aslam, said: “This old building is called the Palace of Baba Guru Nanak and we have named it Mahalan. A number of Sikhs from across the world, including India, used to visit this building.”

He further claimed that once a six-member delegation, including a woman carrying a large book with information about the historical building, had come here from Canada. The delegation was elated at visiting the site as if they had found a treasure.

Another local, Muhammad Ashraf, said: “The auqaf department was informed about the demolition of the building by some influential persons, but no officer or official took any action or even reached here.”

He also claimed: “Three storeys of the building have already been demolished and new houses constructed. The influentials have demolished the building with the connivance of the auqaf department and sold its costly windows, doors, ventilators and wood.”

In an effort to determine the legal status of the building, locate its owners or find out which government department maintained its record, this correspondent reached out to various officials, but apparently everyone seemed clueless – from the deputy commissioner, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to the family that lived in the building.

Muhammad Anwar claimed to be the owner of the building who, along with some other family members, was also behind its demolition. He claimed that after Partition his forefathers started living in this building where his family continued to reside. “I do not know whose property this building is as we have been living here for generations. We demolished it because it was in a dangerous, dilapidated condition,” he added.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Waheed Asghar, who is in charge of the record of all properties in the region, said: “There is no mention of this building in the revenue record. As it seemed to be historical, we are checking the municipal committee’s record.”

He said he had stopped the demolition of the building.

ETPB Sialkot zone Rent Collector Rana Waheed said: “Our team is investigating the Guru Nanak Mahal Bathanwala. If this palace was the property of Evacuee Trust Property Board, legal action will be taken against those responsible.”

He further said that any property of the ETPB, which was rented out, could not be demolished or anything constructed on it without permission.

Locals demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan take immediate notice of the destruction of this ‘heritage site’ and take action against those who demolished it.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Abuzar
May 27, 2019 09:47am

money talks

Recommend 0
Guzni
May 27, 2019 10:05am

It is just not acceptable by any standard. Should be restored in its original shape please.

Recommend 0
Zincalala
May 27, 2019 10:28am

Height of intolerance.

Recommend 0
Taimur
May 27, 2019 10:30am

Where is the Great Champion of PTI from Narowal?

Recommend 0
Zak
May 27, 2019 10:36am

PTI should show more strictness in punishment for those who violate the law.

Recommend 0
Javed Abid
May 27, 2019 10:38am

This building should be heritage listed and restored.

Recommend 0
Chingez Khan
May 27, 2019 10:39am

greedy villagers. very shameful and sad, govt should rebuilt it in the same fashion and should penalize and jail those who are involved.

Recommend 0
Arshad
May 27, 2019 10:49am

Shocking.......

Recommend 0
Irfan Khan
May 27, 2019 10:58am

Very shameful act.... People who forget the past history of mankind they endup clueless in future.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
May 27, 2019 11:02am

Strongly condemnable

Recommend 0
on FLIP SIDE
May 27, 2019 11:16am

What the heck...

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
May 27, 2019 11:18am

Now tell us, what to do? what action will be taken by PM IK. This was historical place for Sikhs and Hindus of the world.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 27, 2019 11:27am

Sickening! Rebuilt quickly!

Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
May 27, 2019 11:31am

I think this should be restored to attract tourists all over the world.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The last IMF loan?

The last IMF loan?

An IMF programme would have to be coupled with reforms on as grand a scale as Manmohan Singh’s.

Opinion

The last IMF loan?

The last IMF loan?

An IMF programme would have to be coupled with reforms on as grand a scale as Manmohan Singh’s.

Editorial

Updated May 27, 2019

Reducing circular debt

At the moment, all we have to go by are the claims made by the minister, with no independent corroboration.
May 27, 2019

The NAB controversy

THERE is seemingly no end to the questions surrounding the alleged conduct of NAB chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal....
May 27, 2019

Rabies on the rise

DEATHS caused by rabies are rising in Pakistan, warn healthcare professionals, due to a chronic shortage of ...
May 26, 2019

The Indian mandate

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s second consecutive victory has sent his opponents scurrying for explanations. What...
May 26, 2019

Cricket World Cup

THRILLING contests, big stakes, high emotions — cricket’s showpiece event, the World Cup, is coming up. The...