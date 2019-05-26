Pakistan-Bangladesh warm-up game abandoned as rain plays spoilsport

The World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Cardiff on Sunday was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Bangladesh play one more warm-up game against India on Tuesday while Pakistan have no more warm-up matches to play, kicking off their World Cup campaign against West Indies on Friday at Trent Bridge.

The warm-up game between South Africa and West Indies was also washed out on Sunday.

The Proteas impressed in the brief and interrupted time they had at the crease, reaching 95-0 in 12.4 overs against West Indies at the County Ground in Bristol.

Hashim Amla hit an undefeated 46-ball 51 with one six and eight fours and opening partner Quinton de Kock was 37 not out after West Indies won the toss and chose to field.

South Africa play England in the opening match on Thursday.