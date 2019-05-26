President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Chinese vice-president

President Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan's highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, on Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan during an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad on Sunday.

The award was given to the Chinese dignitary to honour his role in the promotion of bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

Vice-President Qishan had arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi receives Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase. ─ Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar received VP Qishan upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase.

VP Qishan met with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and delegation-level meetings between the two countries were also held.

Qureshi, while speaking to reporters, said that five MoUs would be signed during the foreign dignitary's visit. He added that Qishan would be inaugurating some projects as well, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi said the Chinese vice president would also be received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore, where he would visit historical places.

Qishan's visit is expected to reinforce bilateral ties and add impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between both countries in diverse fields.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had said that Qishan’s visit to Pakistan would further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries and advance the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, besides bilateral cooperation across the board.