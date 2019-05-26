Chinese vice president arrives in Islamabad on 3-day visit

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar received VP Qishan upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase.

Qureshi, while speaking to reporters, said that five MoUs would be signed during the foreign dignitary's visit. He added that Qishan would be inaugurating some projects as well, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, VP Qishan will hold meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The foreign minister said that an investiture ceremony would also be held in Qishan's honour, during which he will receive an award for his role in promotion of bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

Qureshi said the Chinese vice president would also be received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore, where he would visit historical places.

Qishan's visit is expected to reinforce bilateral ties and add impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between both countries in diverse fields.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had said that Qishan’s visit to Pakistan would further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries and advance the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, besides bilateral cooperation across the board.