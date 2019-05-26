Violence during North Waziristan protest leaves more than a dozen injured

At least 20 people were injured after violence erupted during a sit-in being held in North Waziristan's Doga Macha Madakhel area on Sunday, a source told Dawn.com.

The sit-in staged by residents of the area against the alleged assault on a local woman began on Saturday and was joined by workers of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) today. A source within the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) said the protest, which was in its second day today, was calm until MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir reached the area to participate in the sit-in.

Upon their arrival, protesters began sloganeering and the situation turned tense. Unidentified individuals opened fire on the crowd of protesters, the source told Dawn.com, after which Wazir was taken into custody and Dawar received a minor hand injury.

As news of the violence made rounds, local news outlets reported that a clash had taken place between law enforcement agencies and the PTM protesters.

Later in the day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement, saying: "A group led by Mohsin Javed [Dawar] and Ali Wazir, assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district this morning. They wanted to exert pressure for release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day."

"Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post. Due to firing of the group 5 Army soldiers got injured. In exchange of fire 3 individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured. All injured evacuated to Army Hospital for treatment," the statement by the Army's media wing added. "Ali Wazir along with 8 individuals have been arrested while Mohsin Javed is at large after inciting the crowd."

Unverified visuals of the protest and ensuing violence have been circulating on social media since the morning.

A curfew was imposed in North Waziristan following the incident, and landline, internet and cellphone services have all been suspended, PTM and local sources told Dawn.com.

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

Prime Minister Imran had addressed a public gathering in Orakzai earlier this year in which he endorsed the grievances of Pashtuns, but said that agitation would not yield any benefits.