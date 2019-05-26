DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Death toll in Quetta mosque blast climbs to four

Saleem ShahidUpdated May 26, 2019

Email

Death toll in the Pashtoonabad Rehmania mosque explosion reached four as two more persons succumbed to their injuries during the past 24 hours. — DawnNewsTV/File
Death toll in the Pashtoonabad Rehmania mosque explosion reached four as two more persons succumbed to their injuries during the past 24 hours. — DawnNewsTV/File

QUETTA: Death toll in the Pashtoonabad Rehmania mosque explosion reached four as two more persons succumbed to their injuries during the past 24 hours.

Sources in the Bolan Medical College Hospital said that one injured who had received serious burns wounds in the blast died on Friday night.

Police said on Saturday that an FIR had been registered against unknown terrorists by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Official sources said the mosque, which had been badly damaged in the blast, was sealed till further orders.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in most of the mosques in Quetta, but Rehmania mosque had no such facility. However, proper security arrangements were made inside the mosque for Friday prayers.

Maulana Rehmani, the son of prayer leader of Rehmania mosque Maulana Ataullah Rehmani who was martyred in the blast, claimed that they had received a threat two weeks ago and informed the police about it.

Maulana Rehmani said he had told MPA Mobeen Khliji, who visited his residence for offering Fateha for his father, that despite informing the authorities concerned no security arrangements had been made in and around the mosque.

However, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that the police had already declared 40 mosques, including Rehmania mosque, sensitive. He said he had told the mosque administration that the police and volunteers would jointly perform security duty.

Mr Cheema said that the police had been deployed outside the mosque while the internal security was responsibility of the mosque’s volunteers.

He said the police was providing security to 80 out of 618 mosques in Quetta.

“Providing security to all the 618 mosques is not possible for the police,” the DIG said.

A CTD official claimed that someone inside the mosque could be involved in planting an improvised explosive device under the chair of the prayer leader.

However, further investigation is under way.

Security of all sensitive mosques has been tightened.

Meanwhile, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for Friday’s bomb attack on a convoy of the commandant of the Chaman Scouts.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2019

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No room for gloom

No room for gloom

While the economic prognosis is not rosy, it does not spell doom or disaster.

Editorial

May 26, 2019

The Indian mandate

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s second consecutive victory has sent his opponents scurrying for explanations. What...
May 26, 2019

Cricket World Cup

THRILLING contests, big stakes, high emotions — cricket’s showpiece event, the World Cup, is coming up. The...
May 25, 2019

Development priorities

THE room in which to carry out large-scale development activities is undoubtedly shrinking, going by the massive...
May 25, 2019

Taking over hospitals

THE government in Sindh has another battle on its hands. The centre has notified its takeover of three major...
May 25, 2019

Journalist released

NEWS of a court’s order to release Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Hussein will come as a relief to many. His family,...