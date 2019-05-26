DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Stocks post decade-high weekly gains

Our Equities CorrespondentUpdated May 26, 2019

Email

Investors heaved a sigh of relief as the stock market posted recovery after snapping the seven-successive-week selling spree that had seen the stocks plunge 14pc with the KSE-100 index settling at three-year low around 33,167 points. — AFP/File
Investors heaved a sigh of relief as the stock market posted recovery after snapping the seven-successive-week selling spree that had seen the stocks plunge 14pc with the KSE-100 index settling at three-year low around 33,167 points. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Investors heaved a sigh of relief as the stock market posted recovery after snapping the seven-successive-week selling spree that had seen the stocks plunge 14pc with the KSE-100 index settling at three-year low around 33,167 points.

In the outgoing week, bulls returned with a vengeance to charge in all the five sessions that saw the index rebound by 2,537 points (7.65pc) representing 10-year high return in terms of percentage. The index easily crossed two successive barriers to settle at 35,704 points.

The buyers continued to rush back into equities to capitalise on discounted valuations with all five sessions closing in the green. The investor enthusiasm was underpinned by the proposed market support fund of Rs17-20 billion; progress on shares buyback rules and the investors realisation that the market was oversold.

Unsuccessful drilling activity at Khekra-1 brought a volatile start to the week as the index touched a low of 2.5pc during the day before bouncing back. The market reckoned that the approval of deferred oil payment facility of $3.2bn with Saudi Arabia which would ease pressure on balance of payments position and foreign exchange reserves.

Foreign buying continued this week, though clocking in at a tiny sum of $0.02m compared to net buying of $8.21m last week. Foreigners cherry-picked shares in cement amounting to $2.19m and commercial banks $1.44m, while they sold of stocks in oil and gas exploration and production worth $3.5m. On the local front, selling was reported by insurance companies $6.01m followed by mutual funds $5.64m.

Index recuperation was supported by 66pc jump in volume which for the week stood at 157.2m shares up from 100.2m shares that changed hands. Activity was tilted towards the main board shares and blue-chips. Average value traded increased by 44pc to $40m.

Sector-wise, refineries up 17pc week-over-week and oil marketing companies rose 18pc outperformed the benchmark index as they posted double-digit returns during the week. Banking clocked in gains of 494 points as higher than expected interest rate hike of 150bps by the State Bank. The hike remained largely a non-event for the leveraged plays that gained from improved market sentiments.

The news regarding termination of compliance agreement by Federal Reserve with UBL also acted as the trigger.On the other hand, automobile assemblers up 4pc and insurance 3pc underperformed the benchmark. Going forward, market participants would keenly watch out for the developments on the proposed market support fund. They would also track news flow on the upcoming budget and geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Analysts cautioned that while the market support fund could improve market sentiments in the immediate term, the fundamental weakness in the economy could again raise its head. Further, investors may be weary of holding positions through the upcoming holiday season and opt to reduce their positions.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2019

PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No room for gloom

No room for gloom

While the economic prognosis is not rosy, it does not spell doom or disaster.

Editorial

May 26, 2019

The Indian mandate

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s second consecutive victory has sent his opponents scurrying for explanations. What...
May 26, 2019

Cricket World Cup

THRILLING contests, big stakes, high emotions — cricket’s showpiece event, the World Cup, is coming up. The...
May 25, 2019

Development priorities

THE room in which to carry out large-scale development activities is undoubtedly shrinking, going by the massive...
May 25, 2019

Taking over hospitals

THE government in Sindh has another battle on its hands. The centre has notified its takeover of three major...
May 25, 2019

Journalist released

NEWS of a court’s order to release Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Hussein will come as a relief to many. His family,...