NAB prosecutor files reference against couple for allegedly blackmailing bureau chairman, six others

Rana BilalUpdated May 25, 2019

The NAB chairman, as well as six other individuals had been targeted by a group of blackmailers to which it is suspected the two individuals belong. — APP/File
National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor, Waris Ali Janjua, on Saturday filed a reference against a man and his wife, naming them as the prime suspects behind the recent "propaganda" against the bureau's chairman, Javed Iqbal, who along with six other complainants had allegedly been blackmailed and defrauded by the couple.

According to the accountability watchdog, the chairman as well as six other individuals had been targeted by a group of blackmailers, allegedly to which the couple belongs.

A few days ago, some footage and a few audio clips — first aired by News One — surfaced, in which a man could be heard talking to a woman, and making inappropriate remarks at various points.

While the TV channel linked the male voice with the NAB chairman, the corruption watchdog vehemently denied the allegation, labelling it "the propaganda of a blackmailers' group".

An accountability court sent out a notice to both suspects and asked them to appear in court on June 17. The investigation officer in the case has also been summoned.

According to the reference filed by NAB, 36 witnesses recorded their statements with the bureau against the two suspects.

The two "lured and defrauded six complainants by collecting millions of rupees through corrupt, dishonest and illegal practices and hence gained illegal monitory (sic) practices", read the reference filed by the bureau.

According to the reference, the complainants were cheated "on the pretext of processing their visas, installation of towers of mobile companies, to get them relief in cases and to purchase cheaper bulldozers for them".

Janjua said that the two suspects would "extort money from people and threaten to initiate a NAB inquiry against them if they did not comply".

"With others, embroiled in cases with the bureau, they would ask for huge sums of money and promise to get their cases resolved in exchange," he added.

The man is currently incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat Jail whereas his wife is out on bail.

Comments (12)

Abp
May 25, 2019 11:11pm

Why? Shouldn’t NAB chief resign first as he brought disgrace to his institution by getting into this trap? It is very unfortunate that we couldn’t produce leadership who has ethics and common sense.

Recommend 0
Alam USA
May 25, 2019 11:16pm

NAB can not file case against these people when Chairman NAB is a party ! It should be investigated by a third party . NAB is only for investigating cases related to corruption , this is a FIA case !

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 25, 2019 11:18pm

Very daring blackmailers. The matter would be of great interest for those who are watching the proceedings of NAB with apprehensions.

Recommend 0
Alam USA
May 25, 2019 11:19pm

I have serious doubts about the credibility of NAB Chairman ! He is a seasoned opportunist , If those wee his own words over the tape then this person should investigated and barred from any future jobs anywhere for his sexist and vulgar comments!

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
May 25, 2019 11:39pm

Good move, but it must be fast and fury, jail and send them to Muchh Jail, this will also serve a lesson to others.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 25, 2019 11:40pm

Good decision to prosecute fake audio and video couple, and if found guilty then punish them and their masterminds. Set an example, so that in the future people in authority are not blackmailed by crooks and corrupt mafia. This is important.

Recommend 0
Ameer
May 25, 2019 11:40pm

Why ??? Is the chairman NAB untouchable

Recommend 0
Zaheer
May 25, 2019 11:45pm

Lost moral ground.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
May 25, 2019 11:46pm

The parliament must make laws to safeguard from these types of blackmailing.

Recommend 0
Concerned
May 25, 2019 11:52pm

Instead of being ashamed at this incident and apologizing.or the chairman should resign Pakistan will never change until individual take responsibility of their acts instead of transferring blames

Recommend 0
Life
May 25, 2019 11:53pm

This can only happen in Pakistan where a man who is blackmailed has filed the reference in his own court and is a prosecutor and a defendant himself. Let us nip the truth in the bud. There is no shame anywhere. 24 hour circus.

Recommend 0
aslam khan
May 26, 2019 12:06am

Why was chairman in his office alone with a female. Why was this female in official office during working hours for personal reasons. Is this not missuse of Government office and official time.

Recommend 0

