DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India's opposition Congress backs Gandhi after poll defeat

AFPMay 25, 2019

Email

Indian National Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi gestures during a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. — AFP
Indian National Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi gestures during a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. — AFP

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, offered to resign on Saturday after his Congress party was trounced in a second straight national election but the gesture was rejected, party officials said.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi triumphantly accepted pledges of allegiance from members of allied parties after his second landslide win, Congress leaders licked their wounds at a special meeting in New Delhi.

“Party President Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation but it was unanimously rejected by the members of Congress Working Commission,” Randeep Surjewala, a party spokesman, told reporters.

Gandhi led the party campaign against Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but managed only 52 seats, barely more than the historic low of 44 in the 2014 election.

The BJP increased its majority, taking 303 of the 543 elected seats announced Friday, up from 282.

“In a democracy wins and losses keep happening but providing leadership is a different matter. He gave leadership,” senior Congress member Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters after the meeting.

Azad said party barons at the meeting, including Gandhi's mother Sonia and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, urged Rahul Gandhi to continue.

Gandhi led the Congress campaign in the 2014 defeat before taking over from his mother as party president in 2017.

The 48-year-old lost his constituency in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, that has been a family bastion for decades. He was allowed to contest a second seat however and won in southern India.

Experts outside Congress have strongly criticised his display against Modi, who mocked the opposition leader as a spoiled member of the family dynasty that has dominated Indian politics since independence in 1947, providing three prime ministers.

Modi was unanimously elected head of his BJP-led alliance in a special ceremonial meeting at parliament. He is to be sworn in for a new term this week.

In West Bengal state, where Modi's BJP took seats from the regional Trinamool Congress party, supporters of the two sides fought battles that left one dead, officials said.

Paramilitary forces boosted security on Saturday because of the violence.

The BJP said a 23-year-old party worker was shot dead by Trinamool activists late Friday at Chakda, north of the regional capital Kolkata. The rival party denied any involvement.

The man's family said he was shot in a field near his home.

Clashes between BJP and Trinamool activists were also reported in three other districts.

India Election
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 25, 2019

Development priorities

THE room in which to carry out large-scale development activities is undoubtedly shrinking, going by the massive...
May 25, 2019

Taking over hospitals

THE government in Sindh has another battle on its hands. The centre has notified its takeover of three major...
May 25, 2019

Journalist released

NEWS of a court’s order to release Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Hussein will come as a relief to many. His family,...
Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...