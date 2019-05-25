DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IMF loan much cheaper than other programmes: Hafeez Shaikh

Dawn.comUpdated May 25, 2019

Email

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Hafeez Shaikh, on Saturday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme that Pakistan is about to enter into has a lower rate of interest as compared to other programmes.

The advisor on finance acknowledged that the programme was being debated upon heavily in the media as well as by the country's intelligentsia.

"The IMF is an organisation which has been formed solely to assist member countries which are faced with financial difficulties," he said during a press conference in Islamabad. "It is not a new thing and many countries have availed the facility as have we in the past many times.

"The programme we have obtained has a magnitude of $6bn and is spread over three years. The good thing about it is that the rate of borrowing is much lower than other programmes. The interest rate is 3.2 per cent."

Shaikh said that entering the programme would "send a good signal to the international community that Pakistan wishes to take its economy forward in a disciplined manner and people will find incentive to form alliances and partnerships with us".

Shaikh also laid out a road map for what is to come in the coming weeks with regard to economic developments in the country, indicating that important decisions will be made after the upcoming budget announcement.

The advisor highlighted six points to this effect:

  1. A staff-level agreement was reached with the IMF and over the next few weeks their board will accord their approval and the programme will become operational.

  2. In Pakistan, due to the benami law and other traditions of the past, there is a lot of money which is not part of the formal economy. A scheme will be introduced to make all the cash, real estate and other assets — both here and abroad — part of the economy.

  3. The oil facility provided by Saudi Arabia worth $3.2bn per year for three years will become operational on July 1. The pressure on foreign exchange reserves will be reduced as a result.

  4. Besides the IMF programme, we will be able to borrow an additional $2-3bn worth of programme loans from the Asian Development Bank and World Bank.

  5. The annual budget will be announced. The government's philosophy and determination to bring Pakistan on track for stability and prosperity will be reflected in the budget.

  6. The Islamic Development Bank's deferred payment facility worth $1.2bn will continue in the year to come.

Asset Declaration Scheme

The advisor on finance also spoke regarding the Asset Declaration Scheme recently approved by the cabinet.

"As far as our asset declaration scheme goes, we have made things very easy. Any Pakistani national anywhere can benefit from the scheme. The rate is only 4 per cent.

"If it is cash [you wish to declare] then you will have to show the money in the bank. And if it is real estate, then according to the approximate market value and [tax] payment at 1.5 per cent, you can have it [the property] "whitened".

He said that the intention is to make "dead real estate assets" a part of the economy and to increase the tax base with such declarations.

Shaikh took the opportunity to remind everyone that the deadline to avail the scheme is June 30, after which "it is natural that action may be taken against individuals who did not avail the offer timely".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Indian
May 25, 2019 06:40pm

Cheaper than Iron brother’s loans??? What exactly the iron brother is doing with you guys???

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
May 25, 2019 06:44pm

Nothing is more cheaper and dignified than earning your own money, rather looking for loans from somebody. The solution to the problem is to decrease operational expenses of the current government. We can save around 1 Billion US Dollars only by cutting the military budget by 15%. Similarly government operational expenses cut ( federal and provincial) by 20% can churn another 1 Billion US Dollars. Take Mercedez Maybachs and Helicopters from Ministers including Imran Khan and give them cheaper locally made Hondas or Toyotas. Start saving on almost everything.

Recommend 0
Coffee_Wala
May 25, 2019 06:47pm

Shame

Recommend 0
Qamar
May 25, 2019 06:48pm

You are an agent of IMF world Bank and USA Mr sheikh

Recommend 0
anon
May 25, 2019 06:53pm

"A scheme will be introduced to make all the cash, real estate and other assets — both here and abroad — part of the economy."

If wishes were horses...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 25, 2019

Development priorities

THE room in which to carry out large-scale development activities is undoubtedly shrinking, going by the massive...
May 25, 2019

Taking over hospitals

THE government in Sindh has another battle on its hands. The centre has notified its takeover of three major...
May 25, 2019

Journalist released

NEWS of a court’s order to release Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Hussein will come as a relief to many. His family,...
Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...