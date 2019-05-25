Grieving Asif rejoins Pakistan squad after daughter's funeral
Grieving Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali on Saturday left for England to join up with his country's World Cup squad following the funeral of his daughter, who he said will continue to be his strength and inspiration.
Asif left the team's tour of England and returned to Pakistan following the death last Sunday of 19-month-old Dua Fatima, who had been receiving cancer treatment in the United States.
She was buried in the Punjab province city of Faisalabad on Thursday.
“I want to remember Dua Fatima as a warrior,” tweeted 27-year-old Asif.
“She was my strength and inspiration. The fragrance of her memories is going to stay with me forever.” “I again request you all to pray for the soul of my princess. Thanks again for being there for me.”
Middle-order batsman Asif was not named in the preliminary squad for the World Cup but was called up after hitting two half-centuries in the ODI series against England, which Pakistan lost 4-0.
He will be available for Pakistan's second warm-up match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Sunday.
Asif called on Pakistan fans to support the side, who open their World Cup campaign with a match against the West Indies in Nottingham on Friday.
“We as a team will be in need of your prayers and unconditional support.
Comments (6)
Patience, and faith will get you through this most difficult time. Cry if you need to. May you meet her in heaven. Ameen!
Asif turn this sorrow and grief into your strength. I lost my 4 days old child recently. I can relate to what you might be going through. But this world cup should mean that you single out your self through your performance. Best of luck.
Rip. Asuf bhai accept our condolences
My hear goes out to this hero. Hope he has a wonderful world cup in memory of his daughter
Very sad to know about the little girl. I hope and pray that he cherish the sweet memories and copes and the memories make him strong.
RIP Little Angel, She is in Better Place now...