DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

6 detained for interrogation in Farishta murder case

Shakeel QararMay 25, 2019

Email

The family of Farishta protested against alleged police inaction in Islamabad on Tuesday. ─ Photo courtesy Basit Sherani Twitter/File
The family of Farishta protested against alleged police inaction in Islamabad on Tuesday. ─ Photo courtesy Basit Sherani Twitter/File

Islamabad police have detained six people for questioning in connection with the Farishta kidnapping and murder case, a progress report of the investigation revealed.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, police have so far interrogated 50 "relevant people" during the probe.

After the geofencing of the area, police also obtained data of 793,884 different mobile phone numbers that were active in the vicinity of the crime scenes around the time of the murder. So far, 1,587 numbers have been shortlisted as "suspicious", the report said, adding that the police are conducting analysis of remaining data.

Further evidence collected from the crime scene has been secured and will be sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for analysis.

Two special investigation teams (SIT) have been constituted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Islamabad, Amir Zulfiqar, in order to investigate the matter.

The case of 10-year-old Farishta's alleged murder came to light last week after her family members protested against the police in Islamabad, and activists and politicians highlighted it on social media. According to Farishta's father Ghulam Nabi, he had lodged a missing person's report a day after his daughter disappeared on May 15 as he feared that she had been abducted.

He alleged that instead of filing a first information report (FIR) and trying to recover Farishta, the station house officer told them she must have run away with someone. He also accused the Shahzad Town police station's personnel of making him clean the station.

Meanwhile, a four-day-old body recovered on Monday evening (May 20) was identified as that of Farishta by her father, who recognised her by her clothes. Police said samples taken from the body and the site where Farishta was found are being tested to ascertain whether she was subjected to gang rape and torture, as alleged by the family.

A case has also been registered against the police officials of Shahzad Town police station for negligence.

Violence against children

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 25, 2019

Development priorities

THE room in which to carry out large-scale development activities is undoubtedly shrinking, going by the massive...
May 25, 2019

Taking over hospitals

THE government in Sindh has another battle on its hands. The centre has notified its takeover of three major...
May 25, 2019

Journalist released

NEWS of a court’s order to release Egyptian journalist Mahmoud Hussein will come as a relief to many. His family,...
Updated May 24, 2019

After Modi’s win

The writing is on the wall: communal politics in India has triumphed.
Updated May 24, 2019

Deradicalising youth

Naureen Leghari had undergone a deradicalisation programme under the supervision of law-enforcement agencies.
May 24, 2019

Obstetric fistula

YESTERDAY marked the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. Affecting mothers in large parts of the developing...