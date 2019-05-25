DAWN.COM

Grievances pour in as PM Imran makes surprise visit to Sargodha DHQ hospital

Saif KhanUpdated May 25, 2019

The prime minister did not bring along a security detail during the visit. — Photo by author
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday learned about the grievances of the people of Sargodha upon his surprise visit to the District Headquarter Hospital, DawnNewsTV reported.

The prime minister's visit came without a prior notice, causing the hospital administration to spring into action.

Prime Minister Imran visited the hospital without any security detail, and spent some time with the patients being treated at the hospital. He also checked up on the facilities provided at the hospital.

Citizens took the opportunity to apprise the prime minister of the difficulties they face at the hospital. They complained about doctors' attitude towards patients and their caretakers.

Upon hearing the grievances, the premier called up provincial minister for health, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, and discussed the provision of substandard facilities at the hospital.

Comments (110)

Iqbal Zaman
May 25, 2019 02:48pm

Excellent, true leader

Recommend 0
Ajay
May 25, 2019 02:52pm

Doing right to get first hand information. A leader must check what’s going on at ground level

Recommend 0
AKB
May 25, 2019 02:57pm

Great job by PM.

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
May 25, 2019 03:01pm

To all the people who complain about PMIK, although a number of those complaints are justified, please take a moment and realise that this is why he still has so much support. How often did Nawaz or Zardari abandon their security detail and pay a visit to a hospital?

Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
May 25, 2019 03:04pm

Another way to let the local authorities realize the substandard facilities to the citizens.

Recommend 0
Baba
May 25, 2019 03:08pm

Not a surprise to thepeople Naya Pakistan because both are naya.

Recommend 0
Hasan
May 25, 2019 03:15pm

You can already see the difference PM khan is definitely sincere in whatever he is doing lets hope he succeeds in bringing wellbeing to all Pakistanis

Recommend 0
M.M.Sherazi
May 25, 2019 03:24pm

I strongly believe that Imran Khan shall take Pakistan and its people out of the on-going troubles.

Recommend 0
Aftab
May 25, 2019 03:25pm

Good going, Mr. PM.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 25, 2019 03:33pm

Such visits are just eye wash. They can never change the bad genes working in our hospitals. Perhaps, a complete surgical operation is needed.

Recommend 0
Moody
May 25, 2019 03:38pm

Is there any history of similar Gesture by previous PMs? Salute to IK

Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
May 25, 2019 03:47pm

She should be replaced must know what work means being paid off for nothing in return

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
May 25, 2019 03:48pm

Well done PM. Public leader should be in public.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 25, 2019 03:49pm

These impromptu surprise visits by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to various hospitals in the country provide him an excellent and golden opportunity to listen to the problems and grievances of the helpless and hapless patients under treatment there on face-to-face basis and order on-the-spot immediate remedies accordingly. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
Malik
May 25, 2019 03:59pm

This is the way to do it. My love and admiration for our PM.

Recommend 0
Fahad Amir
May 25, 2019 04:18pm

Excellent thanks Honerable PM this is very good as if u inform before they will fake everything to be perfect

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 25, 2019 04:21pm

How is Shaukat Khanum Hospital ?

Recommend 0
Arshad
May 25, 2019 04:23pm

Very good job sir il

Recommend 0
Musti Sheikh
May 25, 2019 04:25pm

Congratulation to the Prim minster for his surprise visit at the Hospital. All the CM and the Provisional ministers should follow this example at their respective departments to take care of peoples business.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
May 25, 2019 04:28pm

More hoslitals should be visited without prior notice then the reality will be seen.

Recommend 0
MALI
May 25, 2019 04:36pm

Drama?

Recommend 0
HisMaster'sVoice
May 25, 2019 04:49pm

So now following Shahbaz Sharif's strategies. Only difference is he would get stuff done and not just talk endlessly. Greatest administrator Pakistan has seen and is likely to ever see. Love you Shahbaz sb.

Recommend 0
Silver
May 25, 2019 04:56pm

Great move. Hope some heads roll also, so it sets an example for others.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 25, 2019 04:59pm

Same old drama - copying SS

Recommend 0
Javed
May 25, 2019 05:01pm

I don’t know how much time he spent or if he knew where to look, but the same is the story at every govt. hospital.

Recommend 0
Uncle sam
May 25, 2019 05:02pm

Excellent, things will get better once IK can sort out economy and right people for the right job. Give him time.

Recommend 0
S.M Riaz
May 25, 2019 05:03pm

Good work, Mr. PM. These visits should always be unannounced like this one. Keep it up.

Recommend 0
Nothing but truth
May 25, 2019 05:11pm

IK has genuinely good intentions, but that's the only thing he can have. Sad.

Recommend 0
Saba
May 25, 2019 05:14pm

Khan zinda baad!

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
May 25, 2019 05:19pm

Our entire health system being in precarious state, suffering due to lack of budgetary allocations, but also is worst on the delivery side due to insensitivity, inefficiency & negligence of medical staff, especially doctors, in public run hospitals. This sorry state of affairs becomes more shameful because of lack of oversight by the ministers who are adding insult to injury are also professional doctors. The latest shameful episode of doctors manhandling each other in KPK, highly trumpeted by PTI to be role model of governance, getting out control and resulting in suffering of sick remaining w/o treatment for days together from public run hospitals, shows where our health system stands.

This sorry state of affairs were visible during former CJP visit to Thar last year, & being prevalent in most populous Punjab, leaves no doubt about the most neglected & backward Baluchistan, which besides having small number of hospitals, also suffers from almost nonexistent health coverage to poor.

Recommend 0
Shocked!!
May 25, 2019 05:26pm

Good keep it up such surprise visits!!

Recommend 0
Daskalos
May 25, 2019 05:34pm

PM Imran should take more such steps. He should also bring to book any of his party members and cabinet members specially who might be involved in hanky-panky with funds etc of district and grassroots level health and educational public facilities. Almost 80% of his team will be surely discovered to be involved in such actions.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar
May 25, 2019 05:48pm

We are proud of you Imran Khan. You are making politics unprofitable for the Sharif and Zardaris.

Recommend 0
Iqbal
May 25, 2019 05:53pm

Great. PM Khan you should visit other Government offices where citizens have to get some approvals.....there are many officials still taking bribes. Especially when it comes to land transfers and construction permits, with my personal experience in Haripur district.

Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
May 25, 2019 06:06pm

Very good and need to keep people responsible on their toes just like Thiru Modiji does in India

Recommend 0
Nadeem
May 25, 2019 06:06pm

Security details get in the way of the doctors and nurses.

Recommend 0
Azad J
May 25, 2019 06:07pm

Just as he promised, a down to earth Leader....

Recommend 0
flying star
May 25, 2019 06:11pm

Yes this is the leader

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
May 25, 2019 06:27pm

@HisMaster

"So now following Shahbaz Sharif's strategies. Only difference is he would get stuff done and not just talk endlessly."

Yes, his achievements were so far reaching his brother refused to be treated in any of the province's hospitals...

Recommend 0
lion
May 25, 2019 06:33pm

@Iqbal Zaman , lol

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 25, 2019 06:33pm

I suggest all mininsters should make unannounced visits to their respective departments and operating facilities to see how they are running the activities. Police should be on top of the list, as they are vulnerable and should be kept on their toes.

Recommend 0
Simanjit
May 25, 2019 06:48pm

Good job . But why always shadowed by faujis , during cabinet meetings and in hospital also ?

Recommend 0
DARA KHAN
May 25, 2019 06:54pm

Bravo Imran Khan !

Recommend 0
Ayub
May 25, 2019 07:04pm

People want such type of leadership.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 25, 2019 07:10pm

When you compare the grievances of all the public healthcare facilities in the country, they are all the same.

Recommend 0
ahmed
May 25, 2019 07:14pm

@Iqbal, Bring your example to public or nothing will change. ALLofficers responsible for mismanaged departments and hospitals must be severely dealt with and fired if necessary. Resources are scarce and need much great so efficiency and clean conduct must prevail. It's too much to expect the PM to be a Policeman because he has to run a broken and corrupt PK.

Recommend 0
Coffee_Wala
May 25, 2019 07:15pm

@Ajay, Theatrics. There are thousands of cities. A 'leader' will not go visit every town spending millions in fuel in process but will instead focus his energies in developing systems and human resources that ensure self-accountability.

Recommend 0
Tariq Hameedi
May 25, 2019 07:19pm

IK the real people's prime minister who cares for the people of Pakistan. He is working hard InshaAllah he will will steer Pakistan towards Peace and Prosperity. Pakistan is in financial trouble it will take consistent hard work and hard choices to make to get out of it. Take an example of an individual if he is in financial trouble how long it takes for him to get out it may be years.

Recommend 0
Raheel
May 25, 2019 07:25pm

Recall PPP and PMLN leadership visiting victims of terror or sick citizens in hospital unless it was to cry crocodile tears over other parliamentarian's

Recommend 0
Goraya
May 25, 2019 07:41pm

This is the way to reach the hearts of the people

Recommend 0
Ali (CA)
May 25, 2019 07:41pm

In Pakistan, ownership at individual level is lacking. Such visits are great for time being but ethical education is needed. The patients don't have patience for the doctors, and vise versa. People throw trash everywhere even within hospital jurisdiction and visitors storm the wards like marriage ceremony. What we are lacking is ethics, patience, and being considerate about others. We appreciate the visit, however.

Recommend 0
Ali
May 25, 2019 07:44pm

Same is the situation across Pakistan.

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
May 25, 2019 07:58pm

Health Minister of Punjab and all other Provinces should make SURPRISE visit all DHG hospitals.

In Pakistan life has no value for poor people. Take to task Doctors who are not caring.

Recommend 0
Ab rauf
May 25, 2019 08:02pm

What about the doctors grievances about lack of beds and putting 4 patients in one bed, you failed to mention that part

Recommend 0
Ali88
May 25, 2019 08:08pm

@HisMaster Yes your Shehbaz sahab did a great job. He did not even create a single health facility in Punjab where his brother could get adequate healthcare.

Recommend 0
P. Mohan Kumar
May 25, 2019 08:08pm

Every where in the world the doctors attitude towards poor patients are in the same way. Even Pakistan and India are not in different side. Excellent work Mr. Prime Minister.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 25, 2019 08:12pm

Each day PM is proving himself to be an excellent leader. ‘Care’ is one of the 6 qualities of a leader. Nation needs to be behind him now and give full support. Let us all take a STAND against CORRUPTION and Corrupt POLITICIANS. Let’s Make PAKISTAN Great.

Recommend 0
Mazhar.A.Khan
May 25, 2019 08:15pm

Very nice. I visit this hospital twice with some relatives of mine & offcourse it's condition & doctors attitude is pathetic. They act like no one can challange them nor there is anyone!

Recommend 0
Zak
May 25, 2019 08:53pm

Now that is a real leader from whom others in the region should learn from. A real peoples man and not a photo ops man like some.

Recommend 0
Tariq
May 25, 2019 09:20pm

visit will only be of value if the grievances get addressed.

Recommend 0
Tariq
May 25, 2019 09:22pm

@M. Emad, Amazing

Recommend 0
Tariq
May 25, 2019 09:27pm

so what is the Punjab Minister of Health doing?

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 25, 2019 09:34pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Aren’t the doctors part of the problem? Why can’t the doctors protest on how they (doctors ) and the rest of their teams treat the patients themselves, take responsibility for your actions, whether the patient is rich or poor, they beed to be treated like humans. Good day.

Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 25, 2019 09:34pm

Following the footsteps of Shehbaz Sharif , lol.

Recommend 0
AW
May 25, 2019 09:42pm

Leader he is

Recommend 0
SAK
May 25, 2019 09:51pm

@HisMaster drama

Recommend 0
JagoPakistan
May 25, 2019 09:56pm

This is what Pakistan needs.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
May 25, 2019 10:01pm

The best leader in the whole world. We are proud of Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Meow
May 25, 2019 10:03pm

A day is wasted with end result zero

Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 25, 2019 10:06pm

I appreciate his surprise visit but could do something for Hazara people as well. Hazara is suffering at its worst. :(

Recommend 0
Saif malik
May 25, 2019 10:26pm

Dear All, If PM have to visit hospital and rectify the people miseries himself then why he opponents ministers and Health secretaries. Is he wasting our money.

Recommend 0
MHZ
May 25, 2019 10:33pm

Great leader IK

Recommend 0
Jameel
May 25, 2019 10:35pm

These visits needs to be done more often and all the leaders, it should become norm...

Recommend 0
Azhar
May 25, 2019 10:41pm

At least he is out of Bani gala. I heard he is too sensitive of heat and the reason he was out because it was good weather in khushab and sargodha. I think prime minister should now visit whole country for one whole year to have first hand experience of poverty.

Recommend 0
FairPlay
May 25, 2019 10:55pm

Never done by any pm historically, says slot about pm khan

Recommend 0
ButrozButroz
May 25, 2019 11:09pm

@HashBrown®, IK doesn't need security detail; nobody knows him.

Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Toronto
May 25, 2019 11:43pm

@M. Saeed, True, but when something like that is done, like in the case of PIA, people and even the senate tries to save the wrong doers! Do you have a prescription that the PM and his government can do that will satisfy the chors, the dakoos, the senators and the politicians alike? Baby steps needs to be taken to end the crime created by the previous governments. Support the PM in taking those baby steps.

Recommend 0
Vikas
May 25, 2019 11:44pm

So much of trouble and he is still going for optics. A job that could and should have been done at the most by a junior minister.

Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Toronto
May 25, 2019 11:48pm

@Ab rauf , You don't get 70 plus of misrule to be corrected overnight. Do you? Your pet politicians in the past not only stole the money, but took them all out. Who will pay for new beds?

Recommend 0
Fahim Khan
May 25, 2019 11:53pm

How you got photos and video?

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
May 26, 2019 12:15am

@HisMaster NO Sir, Shahbaz wouldn't have abandoned the security detail, he would have just fired few officers there and that's it. There is a lot of difference

Recommend 0
Un-Zak
May 26, 2019 01:02am

Such things are just gimmicks. I don't see any intellect in this guy.

Recommend 0
ButrozButroz
May 26, 2019 01:09am

@Simanjit , That's to remind IK 24/7 as to who selected him to power.

Recommend 0
A
May 26, 2019 01:15am

@Fahim Khan, I guess you are not familiar with this new thing called cell phone camera. Anyone can make ,share and send videos.

Recommend 0
reality check
May 26, 2019 01:44am

Great job Mr. PM. Listen to the people. Know their problems first hand.

Recommend 0
Amin Arab
May 26, 2019 01:56am

Imran cares and that's what makes him different than previous pm

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 26, 2019 02:06am

@Azhar, you heard and you believed without any proof! What kind of person you are?

Recommend 0
Tahir
May 26, 2019 02:17am

He has to perform much better

Recommend 0
Hasan
May 26, 2019 02:24am

We should not expect all the problems solved by one man when there has been so much corruption for the last 6 decades. Peoples mindsets have not changed .

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
May 26, 2019 02:30am

@Zak, "Now that is a real leader from whom others in the region should learn from. A real peoples man and not a photo ops man like some."

Publicity stunts and policy descisions are different. Can you name one thing IK did that steered the country out of crisis, other than blaming PPP and PML-N ? Nothing to learn from the Selected Prime Minister.

Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
May 26, 2019 02:33am

Yasmin Rashid and her boss can't fix a thing. Both have dubious pasts and are inept and narcissistic.

Recommend 0
Umar
May 26, 2019 02:48am

More of this please...

Recommend 0
Razi
May 26, 2019 03:13am

I am also happy that imran khan was able to visit the hospital ,

Recommend 0
Shahzad
May 26, 2019 03:15am

What a leader he is! I'm sure this is going to send a strong message to all Govt institutes to sort themselves out because they could be next on Khan's list of visit list.

Recommend 0
Jalil yousaf
May 26, 2019 04:11am

Everything will be OK for one day. Phir Andheeri Rat

There needs to be a proper policy and very strict check and balance. If we upgrade our hospitals, we can treat our EX King Nawaz Sharif there

Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
May 26, 2019 04:23am

pls ride on the streets of karachi and see what a slum it has become.

Recommend 0
Syed
May 26, 2019 04:49am

This is true Islamic spirit the ruler must have first hand information. This is called leadership, should keep doing this surprise visits and after some time if the people do not change their attitude in serving the people must punish those who does not care about the welfare of the common man.

Recommend 0
Syed
May 26, 2019 04:51am

@Fahim Khan, very common, I think you are living in this world. Every one possess camera in their mobile, so producing photos is not a surprise.

Recommend 0
Saad
May 26, 2019 05:29am

Publicity stunt. This present government just play with emotion. Their figures are even worst compare to their predecessors

Recommend 0
Albert
May 26, 2019 05:36am

Imran wanted the hospital to be a atomic dhamaka.

Recommend 0
Aby
May 26, 2019 05:46am

IK should have told people they keep.on exploding population which is a curse and generate lot.of health problems.

Recommend 0
Aliraza
May 26, 2019 06:53am

Keep it up IK. Pakistan needs you.

Recommend 0
aslam khan
May 26, 2019 07:37am

Plain clothsmen with walkitakies seen all over in visit videos.

Recommend 0
Ivehadit
May 26, 2019 07:40am

Work on reform, this is just seeking publicity.

Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
May 26, 2019 07:50am

Next walk in disguise at night.

Recommend 0
Manoj
May 26, 2019 08:06am

Good step. But must be followed up by constant monitoring.

Recommend 0
Gaffer jalibewala
May 26, 2019 08:41am

Imran keep your open on poor how they are treated even me like pakistani in foreign country is hares he'd for bribe of Rs 40000 by karachi water board for last 10 years.

Recommend 0
kahna Nu
May 26, 2019 10:35am

There is no law against surprise visits if every office holder political or otherwise make a habit of such routine 50% of problem of a common man just evaporates in a day.

Recommend 0
Varghese
May 26, 2019 11:16am

A true leader

Recommend 0
khan
May 26, 2019 12:42pm

If it is for show off as a populist leader then no action will be taken to improve services in the hospital otherwise Sargoda hospital will take better care of patients. Lets see what will happen...

Recommend 0

