Grievances pour in as PM Imran makes surprise visit to Sargodha DHQ hospital

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday learned about the grievances of the people of Sargodha upon his surprise visit to the District Headquarter Hospital, DawnNewsTV reported.

The prime minister's visit came without a prior notice, causing the hospital administration to spring into action.

Prime Minister Imran visited the hospital without any security detail, and spent some time with the patients being treated at the hospital. He also checked up on the facilities provided at the hospital.

Citizens took the opportunity to apprise the prime minister of the difficulties they face at the hospital. They complained about doctors' attitude towards patients and their caretakers.

Upon hearing the grievances, the premier called up provincial minister for health, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, and discussed the provision of substandard facilities at the hospital.